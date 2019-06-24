CRIME
Father Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 2 Daughters
A father, Chukwuma Eze, accused of defiling his teenage daughters, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Prison in Lagos on the orders of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eze, a resident of No. 2, Agbeke Close, Iyana-Era, Coker Bus stop, Ijanikin, Lagos, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on defilement before Justice Abiola Soladoye.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor, Mrs T. Olanrewaju-Daudu, told the court that the defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with his two daughters, aged 16 and 17, several times between 2008 and 2017 at his residence.
The prosecutor said that the defendant started defiling the girls when they were seven and eight years old, after the death of their mother.
“Eze defiled the girls at knife point, threatening to stab them if they resisted him or told anyone,” she said.
Olarenwaju-Daudu said eight witnesses are scheduled to testify against Eze during the trial and requested that the defendant who attended Monday’s proceedings from home, be remanded in prison custody.
Granting the request of the prosecutor, Justice Soladoye ordered that Eze be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons till Oct. 28, when the case will come up for trial.
NAN reports that the defendant, on hearing he was to be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, broke down in tears and begged the court for mercy.
“I was in the police station since, please ma, I have children, some people have been taking care of them, I cannot run,” Eze tearfully told the court.
The prosecutor, however, interjected and said “my lord, the alleged victims are these same children, he is the biological father of the girls.”
The offences contraven Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement.
MOST READ
Father Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 2 Daughters
A father, Chukwuma Eze, accused of defiling his teenage daughters, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Prison in Lagos on...
Daimler Signs Deal To Build Mercedes Vehicles In Egypt
German carmaker Daimler said Monday it reached a deal with the Egyptian government to open a local car assembly plant...
Iran: New US Sanctions Target Supreme Leader
US President Donald Trump has said he is imposing hard-hitting new sanctions on Iran, including on the office of the...
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during...
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
Gov Ahmad Fintiri has directed the immediate sack of local governments employed after April 2016 to date in Adamaw state. Fintir...
MNJTF Inflict Heavy Equipment Casualty On ISWAP In Doron Naira
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on clearance operation conducted in Doron Naira deployed for operation YANCIN TAFKI...
Buratai To Soldiers: We Must Be Proud Of Our Nation
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has implored officers and men of the NA to feel...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS16 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW5 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS21 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS4 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- POLITICS22 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus