BUSINESS
Fidelity Bank’s Private Banking Hosts Clients To Education Advisory Forum
The Fidelity Bank private banking division weekend organised an exclusive advisory forum in Lagos.
The bank said the aim was to provide sufficient information and guidance for select clients who wish to have their children study abroad.
In her opening remarks, the divisional head, Private Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chioma Nwankwo, noted that “Studying abroad is becoming more popular among Nigerian students as the country itself continues to pursue integration into the international landscape.
“The demand for professionals with global experience is rapidly increasing amongst local employers. Our Private Bank has therefore partnered with Quelu Advising Center over an interactive education advisory sessions to better equip our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients for future engagements in this respect.”
Quelu Educational Center is an advisory company operating under Shorelight Group of Companies working with top-tier universities to offer services to prospective students who wish to study abroad.
The forum which provided sufficient information and guidelines extensively covered student profiling,advice on university selection, finding scholarship opportunities, application and admission process, visa application preparation,new educational system, cultural differences,USA, UK, Canada and financial planning to fund school fees.
