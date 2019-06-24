Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Fidelity Bank’s Private Banking Hosts Clients To Education Advisory Forum

Published

1 min ago

on

The Fidelity Bank private banking division weekend organised an exclusive advisory forum in Lagos.

The bank said the aim was to provide sufficient information and guidance for select clients who wish to have their children study abroad.

In her opening remarks, the divisional head, Private Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chioma Nwankwo, noted that “Studying abroad is becoming more popular among Nigerian students as the country itself continues to pursue integration into the international landscape.

“The demand for professionals with global experience is rapidly increasing amongst local employers. Our Private Bank has therefore partnered with Quelu Advising Center over an interactive education advisory sessions to better equip our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients for future engagements in this respect.”

Quelu Educational Center is an advisory company operating under Shorelight Group of Companies working with top-tier universities to offer services to prospective students who wish to study abroad.

The forum which provided sufficient information and guidelines extensively covered student profiling,advice on university selection, finding scholarship opportunities, application and admission process, visa application preparation,new educational system, cultural differences,USA, UK, Canada and financial planning to fund school fees.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

‘Enabling Environment ‘ll Spur Investment Inflow Into Nigeria’

The former commissioner for commerce and industry in Ogun State, Bimbo Ashiru, has called on the government to ensure an...
NEWS1 min ago

Port Harcourt Airport Reopens For Flight Operations

Less than 48 hours after Air Peace overshot Port Harcourt International Airport runway at the weekend, the airport has been...
NEWS3 mins ago

COREN Affirms Accreditation Of 1,352 Engineers

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has affirmed registration of 1, 352 engineers during its 2018/2019...
NEWS14 mins ago

NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition

As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’,  an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation...
INTERVIEWS15 mins ago

State Police Now A Must – Ikpeazu

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in this interview with select journalists said state police is no longer an option but...
NEWS16 mins ago

Drug Abuse: FCTA Threatens To Shutdown Karu Abattoir

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has threatened to close down Karu Abattoir, in Abuja Municipal area Council (AMAC), over...
NEWS16 mins ago

Aduda Donates Motorcycles, Fertilizers To Farmers

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has donated 72 motorcycles and six truckloads...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: