Gombe C’ttee To Recover Properties Stolen By Past Administration

The Committee on Recovery of Property belonging to the state government allegedly carted away by the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Dakwambo, has intensified its move to recover the properties.

In a bid to fast-track the recovery process, the committee met with the secretaries of the 11 council areas of the state at the Secretary to the State Government’s office on Friday behind closed doors.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, chairman of the committee, Group Captain Peter Bilal (Rtd), told journalists that a number of tractors, as well as lands were recovered from immediate past chairmen of the council areas.

He said no matter the antics of those he tagged detractors, that the committee is determined to carry out its mandate judiciously.

Bilal stressed that the immediate past deputy governor, Charles Iliya willfully returned government properties in his possession, as against the insinuations in some quarters that he was coaxed and harassed in doing so.

The committee chairman added that Governor Mohammadu Yahaya Inuwa, commended the former deputy governor when he learnt that Iliya willfully returned government properties in his possession.

At the meeting with secretaries of the council areas, Bilal said, “We found the need to invite them when some of our members visited them and made some recoveries, particularly our government lands.

“We also interacted with them on the need for them to borrow a leaf from us. So essentially that is what we did. We are carrying our local government along in what we are doing”.

“I have always said that the credibility of a leader can only be established by action and not through words,” adding that Governor Mohammadu Yahaya Inuwa possesses the attribute.

Bilal listed what have been recovered so far as, 20 units of six-seater tricycles, 3 units of Late fabricating machines, 1 Lexus 570, 2915 model, 1Prado V6 and Toyota Prado Txl from the immediate past deputy governor.

Also recovered were 14 Ford Range Base 4× 4 and 6 GX4 Lether from six immediate past commissioners and among others.