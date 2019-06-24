NEWS
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
Gov Ahmad Fintiri has directed the immediate sack of local governments employed after April 2016 to date in Adamaw state.
Fintir gave the order during briefing by ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs alongside directors of personnel and directors of finance from the 21 local governments.
He said government was constraint to adopt the measure because the staff were illegally employed.
“We have started transferring power to the third tier and it is not going to be business as usual.
“We will not allow you to do what you want with the money meant to develop your Local governments,” he said.
Meanwhile further said his administration has resumed government feeding of boarding students in secondary schools in the state.
He stated this when African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by its gubernatorial candidate for 2019 general election, Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako, who paid him a solidarity visit.
The feeding programme had resumed in nine schools and would soon be extended to cover all the 52 boarding schools in the state.
The governor also said that as from September, parents would no longer pay school fees.
“Our plan is to make sure that government schools can compete with private schools in quality of education in the state.
“We are also going to recover all school lands encroached on by some people,” Fintiri said.
Earlier, Abdul-Azeez Nyako who is also the leader of ADC in Adamawa, said they were in Government House to identify with the PDP led government which has been carrying them along in its activities.
Nyako urged Fintiri on the need to resuscitate the state grassroots empowerment programme introduced by ex Gov. Murtala Nyako administration and to address the raising problem of drug abused among youths in the state.
“We need to address the issue of poverty which goes hand in hand with insecurity.
“When you were the Speaker of Adamawa Assembly the then Gov. Murtala Nyako with the support of the legislative arm introduced special policies of grassroots empowerment that was effective then and need to be revived.
