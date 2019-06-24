NEWS
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku to stop heating up the nation’s polity over his demand to inspect server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital by its Pulic Relations Officer (PRO), Adeyemi Azeez said the students’ body was of the opinion that the crisis generated over the electronic transmission of the election’s result ought not to graduate into cyber bullying and disruption of the peaceful conduct of state affairs.
Speaking against the backdrop of the court’s refusal to grant the PDP presidential candidate access to inspect INEC’s server, the students’ body also called on Director General of the State Security Services (DSS) to demand for the micro chip with which Atiku used in accessing the security of INEC’ server.
“NANS will not keep quiet but address the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2109 election, that though it is no more news that he is battling with some allegations of corruption both as a public officer and a civil servant”.
“Mr Atiku Abubakar has shown to the world that he is an all round expert in corruption. NANS hereby, demands that Director General of State Security Services should demand the micro chip used to break the security of INEC server”.
“We therefore want to advise Atiku Abubakar to apply break on the speed of lies and misinformation that he is spreading about 2019 presidential election. He should respect the court of law and do his legal battle in the court and stop heating up the polity”.
The largest body of students’ union movement in Nigeria also called on some youths sponsored to stage protests calling forthe resignation of INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu to desist from doing so, stressing that the gross misinformation about the matter could “result to anarchy”.
“Our attention has been drawn to the unnecessary noise and inflammatory speeches by some sponsored Cabrera of animal kingdom calling for the resignation of INEC Chairman; Prof, Mahmud Yakubu”.
“It is sad to hear some assumed leaders and role model progressing in face of shame, unnecessary and unproductive argument that could jettison the unity and common interest of good people of Nigeria”.
“NANS is not happy about some disgruntled persons or group with personal interest and unpatriotic political motives that failed to explain to the masses that when a research is on a pilot stage, It may either be implemented or stopped”.
“NANS is however, calling on these sponsored jobless lazy Nigerian youths and their pay masters to stop the misinformation because this may may result to anarchy”.
MOST READ
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during...
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
Gov Ahmad Fintiri has directed the immediate sack of local governments employed after April 2016 to date in Adamaw state. Fintir...
MNJTF Inflict Heavy Equipment Casualty On ISWAP In Doron Naira
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on clearance operation conducted in Doron Naira deployed for operation YANCIN TAFKI...
Buratai To Soldiers: We Must Be Proud Of Our Nation
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has implored officers and men of the NA to feel...
U.S Invests $400M Fighting HIV/AIDS In Nigeria – NACA DG
Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) says U.S. invested up to 400 million dollars...
Gov.Yahaya Appoints Emir Of Gombe Amirul Hajj 2019
Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, has appointed the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu as the state’s 2019 Amirul Hajj....
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, under the management of Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, the medical director and chief executive...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS16 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW5 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS21 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS3 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- POLITICS21 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus