Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig Service Chiefs– Cleric

A Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa has asked President Muhammudu Buhari to yield to the call, demanding the sack of all the service Chiefs.

Giwa said that the delay in rejiging the service Chiefs was the main reason the issue of insecurity in the country has continued to increase.

He spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the launching of his book titled “Who is the Truth teller” where he lamented the worrisome rate of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria.

According to him, the service chiefs have failed to fight insecurity in the county despite huge fund allocated for external defence of the nation.

“It is sad that the President has failed to listen to Nigerians who are calling for the sack of the service Chiefs. They have failed and should be sacked without further delay”.

“Under their watch, kidnapping is on the rise, armed banditry is growing and senseless killing is the order of the day. So, I wonder why the president is still keeping them”.

He also tasked President Buhari to quickly appoint the members of his cabinet who would work for him for the next four years.

Pastor Giwa, who said the country needed credible and knowledgeable people in the cabinet, noted that the President needed the people who are willing to serve their fatherland with humility.

The cleric further explained that any attempt for the President to politicise his appointment would rubbish his government, urging him to shun nepotism and favoritism.

“The President should not waste time in constituting his cabinet like he did in his first time.

Speaking on the title of the book, ‘who is the truth teller’, Giwa said Nigeria can only grow if truthful leaders are elected in positions of authority.

Speaking at the event, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commended the author for writing a book that would reshape the mindset of the people to be truthful always.

He described him as a committed Nigerian who is passionate about the development of his country and the society at large.

The governor who was represented by one of his Aides, Mr. Oluwaseun Ojo, also charged the author to always contribute his quota to the development of the country.