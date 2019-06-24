NEWS
Lawan’s SA On New Media Resigns
The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Mr Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment.
Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media & Publicity, Mohammed Isa made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
The resignation, according to the statement is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President.
In the letter, Onemola thanked Ahmed Lawan for the offer to continue to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate, “which I’m sure is borne out your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.”
“However, at this time, given my antecedents and the controversy this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.
“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role will build upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public”, added Onemola.
The Senate President, the statement added has since approved the resignation and wished Onemola all the best in his future endeavors.
