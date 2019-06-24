NEWS
MNJTF Inflict Heavy Equipment Casualty On ISWAP In Doron Naira
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on clearance operation conducted in Doron Naira deployed for operation YANCIN TAFKI have once again dealt a deadly blow on the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
The Chief of Military Public Information Col Timothy Antigha in a statement provided details of equipment casualty inflicted on ISWAP as: 17 AK 47 Riffles,two GPMG,one LMG,three AA Guns,two 81MM Mortar,one RPG Tubes,two RPG7 40MM bombs with Chargers,two Boxes of 12.7MM ammunition .
Others are ;323 Rounds OF 7.62MM,three Hand Grenades, A Gas Cylinders and IED making material and also destroyed ISWAP ammunition dump.
He noted that the MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the Caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets.
However, the MNJTF working with national forces is determined to thwart the effort to make the Lake Chad Area a sanctuary for terrorists.
