‘More Effort Needed To Consolidate Humanitarian Aid In Nigeria’

The African Philanthropy Forum (APF) has said that although there has been impactful humanitarian assistance from organizations taking the lead to ameliorate the conditions of crisis affected communities, more needs to be done to consolidate efforts and amplify humanitarian aid across the country.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the communications officer, APF, Sarah Stephen said in the north east alone, humanitarian crisis has affected more than 14 million Nigerians, and more than half of that number is in dire need of assistance.

Consequently, Sarah said the African Philanthropy Forum will convey a Thematic Regional Meeting on Humanitarian Aid in Abuja entitled: “Amplifying Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria.”

Stephen said the meeting will address the humanitarian crisis particularly in the north east of the country, she added that the meeting will proffer solutions and collaborate among development agencies, corporate organizations, influencers, philanthropists and policy makers are essential to successfully provide sustainable and live-changing humanitarian aid in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: “With over 1,920,000 individuals in Internally Displaced Person camps, 6,900,000 in need of health services, and 7,700,00 in need of humanitarian assistance in north eastern Nigeria, there is an urgent need for collaboration across sectors to ensure fast, reliable and sustainable interventions to current and future humanitarian emergencies in Nigeria.

“The APF Thematic Regional Meeting seeks to provide a platform to inform, inspire and facilitate collaborations between key players across various sectors to proactively and collectively ensure rapid humanitarian intervention as well as rehabilitation to mitigate human suffering.”

She said the meeting will also bring together a diverse group of visionary leaders from philanthropists to government officials and front-line change makers who are working directly with victims of humanitarian crisis, to learn and discuss how we can collectively create a solid framework to support affected communities in need.

“The Aliko Dangote Foundation, BUA Foundation, Center for Disease Control, High Commission of Australia, High Commission of Canada, International Organization for Migration, MTN Foundation, Muhammadu Indimi Foundation, Neem Foundation, PIND Foundation, Red Cross Nigeria, T.Y. Danjuma Foundation, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, USAID, Water Aid and Wellbeing Foundation, have confirmed to attend,” she added.