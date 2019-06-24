Connect with us
NAHCON Extends Deadline For Registration Of Intending Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has extended the deadline for registration of pilgrims to July 15 to enable the intending pilgrims to have opportunity to participate in the 2019 exercise.

Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission, Mrs Fatima Usara, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

She said the decision became necessary due to the demand from different quarters to extend the timeline for the registration.

Usara urged all intending pilgrims to conclude their payments and registration procedure before the said date.

She also announced the downward review of the 2019 hajj fare.

Usara said the review led to a reduction of 620 Saudi Arabian riyals which is equivalent to 165 U.S dollars from what was contained in the 2019 hajj fare earlier announced by various states, FCT and Armed forces.

” Nigerian pilgrims from all states of the federation, FCT and the Armed Forces are now to pay N51,170 less than the fare earlier announced, “she said.

She said the commission had directed the states pilgrims welfare boards across the country to announce the review and refund to pilgrims that had paid over.

Usara said the review was because of re-classification of land transportation routes as well as reduction of charges on the portal of Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on transportation that would be used by Nigerians.

