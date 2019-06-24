Connect with us
NASS Leadership: PDP Moves To Enforce Party Supremacy Among Lawmakers

1 min ago

***Former Senate President, Wabara, Heads PDP’s Probe Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to ensure that its members in the National Assembly do not disobey party directives which occurred during the election of National Assembly leadership.

This comes as the party yesterday named former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara and former National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipo, as chairman and secretary of its fact-finding committee over the matter.

In the build up to the recent leadership election of National Assembly, PDP directed it’s members to vote for Sen Ali Ndume and Hon Umar Bago for Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

But the outcome of the votes indicated that most PDP lawmakers voted for Sen Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to emerge Senate President and House Speaker.

Embarrassed by the situation, the PDP leadership at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, resolved to investigate what transpired during the election.

However, in a statement yesterday signed by PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the Wabara-led fact-finding committee will investigate the role played by some of its members at the election of the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

According to the party, the terms of reference of the committee are:

“To find out why some of our Honorable members and senators-elect then, failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election;

“To find out whether there is any involvement of the ruling Party in the decision taken by the members involved;

“Where there are established reasons for taking the action by members, the committee should identify such so that the party can create mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with Senators and Honourable members;

“To find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that, moving forward, all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances.”

The committee was given three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the NWC of the PDP.

Other members of the committee include; Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Stella Omu, Hon Austin Opara, Senator Abdul Ningi, Hon (Mrs) Margaret Icheen, among others.

