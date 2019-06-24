Connect with us
NDLEA Decries Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre In Borno

Published

1 min ago

on

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA)has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno State despite the alarming rate of drug abuse, especially amongst the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

NDLEA also sought partnership with the non governmental organisations ( NGOs) operating in the state towards curbing the menace of drug abuse in IDPs camps.

  Staff Officer, Administration and Logistics,NDLEA, Borno State Command, Mr Kennedy Idoko ,said this yesterday at a Humanitarian Stakeholders Forum organised by the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) , in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Idoko appealed to the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to come to the aid of NDLEA and construct rehabilitation centre in Borno noting that the only rehabilitation centre in the entire northeast region is one-mini centre in Bauchi which cannot accommodate much people.

He said:” The issue of alarming rate of drug abuse in the camps may be as a result of trauma the IDPs went through. May be because of their experience, they tend to abuse drug.  A lot of them run to that , may be they feel that is what will solve their problem.

“ The only rehabilitation centre we have in the northeast is the mini one in Bauchi and it can’t take much number of people, so we appeal to the NEDC to come to our aid to construct rehabilitation centre in Borno State.

“ We are also seeking collaboration with the various NGOs operating in the state for a thorough fight against drug abuse amongst IDPs in the camps. Some NGOs had been collaborating, but we still want more,” Mr Idoko added.

He noted that the drug war is a war that is supposed to be fought by everyone, hence he appealed that all hands must be on deck to eradicate the ugly trend.

