NEWS
Obaseki Deploys Officials To Assist Victims Of Flooding
…assures more drainage projects underway
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has deployed the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, and other appointees in allied ministries to mobilise their staff to assist victims of flooding, after the heavy rainfall that started in the early hours of Monday.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor empathises with victims of the flooding and assured that more flood control projects have been included in several infrastructure projects across the state, to mitigate the impact of such disaster in the future.
“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, the General Manager of Edo State Waste Management Board and heads of related ministries have been asked to move to flooded areas and assist with evacuation and open up blocked drains,” Osagie said.
He added that the governor stands with the flood victims and has also directed an audit of affected houses and business places as plans have been concluded to provide respite for the victims.
The governor’s aide called on residents to also complement government’s effort by ensuring drains and water channels are not blocked which prevents easy movement of flood water, adding, “It is important that residents ensure that drains and water channels are not blocked which hinders the free flow of flood water.”
The heavy downpour which started in the early hours of Monday in most parts of Benin City, the state capital and other towns, showed no sign of ceasing as of the time of filing this report.
MOST READ
Obaseki Deploys Officials To Assist Victims Of Flooding
…assures more drainage projects underway Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has deployed the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu...
Woman Arrested For Posing As Sanwo-Olu’s Aide In Italian Embassy
A middle aged woman has been arrested in Lagos for posing as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide to...
NASS Leadership: PDP Moves To Enforce Party Supremacy Among Lawmakers
***Former Senate President, Wabara, Heads PDP’s Probe Committee The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to ensure that its...
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has declared free education in public schools, as his administration’s commitment to provide quality education in Adamawa...
France’s Macron To Discuss Iran With Trump At G20 Summit
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he would discuss Iran with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the...
Ekiti Constitutes Committee On Justice Sector Reform
In a bid to reposition the state’s justice administration system, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday inaugurated the State...
Priest Remanded For Faking Own Kidnap
For faking his own kidnap to obtain ransom from unsuspecting congregants, a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- LAW7 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS19 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- NEWS3 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS6 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS24 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS19 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years