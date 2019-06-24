Connect with us
Obaseki Deploys Officials To Assist Victims Of Flooding

…assures more drainage projects underway

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has deployed the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, and other appointees in allied ministries to mobilise their staff to assist victims of flooding, after the heavy rainfall that started in the early hours of Monday.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor empathises with victims of the flooding and assured that more flood control projects have been included in several infrastructure projects across the state, to mitigate the impact of such disaster in the future.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, the General Manager of Edo State Waste Management Board and heads of related ministries have been asked to move to flooded areas and assist with evacuation and open up blocked drains,” Osagie said.

He added that the governor stands with the flood victims and has also directed an audit of affected houses and business places as plans have been concluded to provide respite for the victims.

The governor’s aide called on residents to also complement government’s effort by ensuring drains and water channels are not blocked which prevents easy movement of flood water, adding, “It is important that residents ensure that drains and water channels are not blocked which hinders the free flow of flood water.”

The heavy downpour which started in the early hours of Monday in most parts of Benin City, the state capital and other towns, showed no sign of ceasing as of the time of filing this report.

