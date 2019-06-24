NEWS
Ogun Governor Swears In SSG, Chief of Staff
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday swore in Mr Olatokunbo Talabi and Alhaji Salisu Shuaib as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Chief of Staff, respectively.
The ceremony was held at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.
Abiodun, at the ceremony, disclosed that appointment of the duo came after a careful search, diligent considerations and wide consultations.
The governor gave assurance that the rich experience they both possessed in the private and public sectors would complement the good governance vision of his administration.
He urged the appointees to use their academic and wealth of experience to serve the people of Ogun.
The governor, who noted that the two offices would determine the success or failure of any government, urged the duo to consider their appointments as `a sacrifice to the people’.
“As I join all our people to congratulate you on these well-deserved appointments, it is also important to remind you that it is a call to service and we expect you to consider this as a sacrifice to your people.
“Ogun State and its people expect from you unreserved commitment and dedication to duty,” he said.
Abiodun said that more appointments would be made to ensure that the dividends of democracy were delivered to the people, and no part of the state would be denied representation in his administration.
“Let me state that these two appointments are just some of the appointments that we will be making to ensure we deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.
“Let me assure you all that no part or group in this state will be denied its fair representation in this administration, and we will not sacrifice merit,” he said.
Talabi, who spoke on behalf of the duo, thanked the governor for the confidence he reposed in them.
He said that they would be loyal to the government and abide by every word of the oath of office they took.
Talabi said that they would operate an open door policy and support the good governance vision of the state government. (NAN)
