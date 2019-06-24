Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57

Published

1 min ago

on

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday, June 25.

Okowa, in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, described Gbajabiamila as a quintessential politician.

He said that the speaker, a lawmaker per excellence, had added value to the lives of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

The governor said that Gbajabiamila’s contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature were worthy of commendation.

He eulogised Gbajabiamila’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years, which culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

“As Speaker of the 9th Assembly, you have an enormous task of uniting the nation and bringing good governance closer to the people by galvanising the lawmakers to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

“There is much work to be done by way of legislation in the area of power supply, infrastructure and poverty alleviation,” he said.

The governor prayed the almighty God to grant the speaker long life, good health, more wisdom and power to lead the 9th House of Representatives.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday,...
NEWS6 mins ago

Ogun Governor Swears In SSG, Chief of Staff

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday swore in Mr Olatokunbo Talabi and Alhaji Salisu Shuaib as Secretary to the...
LAW16 mins ago

Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh...
NEWS17 mins ago

PENCOM Begins Sensitisation Of Prospective Retirees

The National Pensions Commission (PenCom), has begun sensitising prospective retirees ahead of its forthcoming verification scheduled to hold from July...
WORLD25 mins ago

Former Deputy PM John Prescott Suffers Stroke

Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family...
BUSINESS26 mins ago

Nigeria External Reserves Stand At $45bn In June – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the country’s external reserves now stand at 45 billion dollars as at June,...
NEWS27 mins ago

TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), says the University of Jos had done “marvelously well...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: