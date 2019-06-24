Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday, June 25.

Okowa, in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, described Gbajabiamila as a quintessential politician.

He said that the speaker, a lawmaker per excellence, had added value to the lives of his people and Nigerians as a whole.

The governor said that Gbajabiamila’s contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature were worthy of commendation.

He eulogised Gbajabiamila’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years, which culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

“As Speaker of the 9th Assembly, you have an enormous task of uniting the nation and bringing good governance closer to the people by galvanising the lawmakers to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

“There is much work to be done by way of legislation in the area of power supply, infrastructure and poverty alleviation,” he said.

The governor prayed the almighty God to grant the speaker long life, good health, more wisdom and power to lead the 9th House of Representatives.