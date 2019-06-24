NEWS
Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday, June 25.
Okowa, in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, described Gbajabiamila as a quintessential politician.
He said that the speaker, a lawmaker per excellence, had added value to the lives of his people and Nigerians as a whole.
The governor said that Gbajabiamila’s contributions to the development of Nigeria and the legislature were worthy of commendation.
He eulogised Gbajabiamila’s tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in his service to the country over the years, which culminated in his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.
“As Speaker of the 9th Assembly, you have an enormous task of uniting the nation and bringing good governance closer to the people by galvanising the lawmakers to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.
“There is much work to be done by way of legislation in the area of power supply, infrastructure and poverty alleviation,” he said.
The governor prayed the almighty God to grant the speaker long life, good health, more wisdom and power to lead the 9th House of Representatives.
MOST READ
Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday,...
Ogun Governor Swears In SSG, Chief of Staff
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday swore in Mr Olatokunbo Talabi and Alhaji Salisu Shuaib as Secretary to the...
Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness
Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh...
PENCOM Begins Sensitisation Of Prospective Retirees
The National Pensions Commission (PenCom), has begun sensitising prospective retirees ahead of its forthcoming verification scheduled to hold from July...
Former Deputy PM John Prescott Suffers Stroke
Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family...
Nigeria External Reserves Stand At $45bn In June – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the country’s external reserves now stand at 45 billion dollars as at June,...
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development
Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), says the University of Jos had done “marvelously well...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW3 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS20 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS2 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- POLITICS20 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years