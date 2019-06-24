Connect with us
Ortom Begs Students, Directs Immediate Renovation Of Schools

Published

1 min ago

on

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has apologised to the students of Government Girls Model Secondary School and Special School for Exceptional Children, both in Gwer local government, for the the current unconducive learning environment in the schools.

The governor who made the apology during an unscheduled visits to the schools directed immediate renovation, rehabilitation and construction of perimeter fence round the schools to ensure a conducive learning atmosphere and guaranteed security.

“My dear students, I want to assure you that as you leave for your holidays in July, you are coming back into a new school in September,”  Ortom emphasized.

This according to him, was in line with his administration’s earlier promise to transform public schools in the state.

Ortom however, encouraged the students to study hard and resist any temptation to commit negative acts capable of jeopardizing their future.

The governor who went round to inspect structures in the schools, explained that his visit was based on reports of the decay in the schools.

He expressed his determination to give face-lift to dilapidated government schools, in order to make them conducive for students and teachers.

