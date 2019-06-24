NEWS
Ortom Begs Students, Directs Immediate Renovation Of Schools
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has apologised to the students of Government Girls Model Secondary School and Special School for Exceptional Children, both in Gwer local government, for the the current unconducive learning environment in the schools.
The governor who made the apology during an unscheduled visits to the schools directed immediate renovation, rehabilitation and construction of perimeter fence round the schools to ensure a conducive learning atmosphere and guaranteed security.
“My dear students, I want to assure you that as you leave for your holidays in July, you are coming back into a new school in September,” Ortom emphasized.
This according to him, was in line with his administration’s earlier promise to transform public schools in the state.
Ortom however, encouraged the students to study hard and resist any temptation to commit negative acts capable of jeopardizing their future.
The governor who went round to inspect structures in the schools, explained that his visit was based on reports of the decay in the schools.
He expressed his determination to give face-lift to dilapidated government schools, in order to make them conducive for students and teachers.
MOST READ
Ortom Begs Students, Directs Immediate Renovation Of Schools
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has apologised to the students of Government Girls Model Secondary School and Special School for...
Niger SSG Tasks Residents On Peaceful Coexistence
The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has stressed the need for people to be...
Foundation Hails FG’s Donation Of Food, Other Items
The Ilorin, Kwara state- based Islamic Orphanage foundation has praised President Muhammdau Buhari for allowing the Nigerian Customs Service to...
Lawan’s SA On New Media Resigns
The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Mr Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment. Special Assistant to...
We Won’t Recognise Fraudulently Elected Speaker – Obasa
Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
NBA’s Alarm Over Judges’ Intimidation Vindicates PDP – Secondus
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday said that the alarm of intimidation of...
‘More Effort Needed To Consolidate Humanitarian Aid In Nigeria’
The African Philanthropy Forum (APF) has said that although there has been impactful humanitarian assistance from organizations taking the lead...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES21 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Lawan, Gbajabiamila Under Pressure Over Juicy C’ttees
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
91 Political Parties Team Up Against Deregistration Plan
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen