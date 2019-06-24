NEWS
Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities
The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents to prepare the girl child for higher responsibilities rather than packaging them only for marriage.
Speaking at a press conference on International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists billed to take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Okon attributed the challenges confronting girl child to their parent’s adherence to African cultural beliefs. She said parents nowadays give more preference to male children in acquiring education in science, technology and engineering while the girls are only prepared to be a good housewife.
“Parents are often telling their daughters not to study certain courses especially science, technology and engineering courses.
“They threaten their daughters a lot. They say, if you study mechanical engineering you will not find a husband. The child becomes intimidated,” Okon lamented.
She explained that the international conference will take place at University of Uyo, and is expected to have the wife of the state governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour while the Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Enefiok Essien will be the Chief host and Vice Chancellor of National Academy of Science and Technologies, Dakar, Senegal, Prof Gassama Kaye Kene, will be Keynote Speaker.
Okon explained that the conference is aimed at promoting and encouraging the girl child towards achieving greater height inengineering and science related education.
She disclosed that the major objective of the conference is to seek partnership with government and non-governmental organizations for scholarship for the girl child and to promote science and engineering education among women.
Enumerating the challenges faced by INWES, Okon highlighted lack of facilities for training, poor funding of schools, exams malpractice and gender discrimination.
She appealed for support from government and non-governmental organisations to encourage and support the girl child in science and engineering education.
MOST READ
Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities
The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents...
Jonathan, Dickson Pay Tribute To Late Literary Icon,Okara
Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, have paid glowing tributes to late literary...
A/Ibom Guber: Tribunal Rejects Inclusion Of Other Parties In Suit
The Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital, at the weekend rejected an application by...
Belemaoil Denies Involvement In Closure Of OML 25
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, has denied involvement in the closure of Oil Mining Licence OML 25, by communities...
NDLEA Decries Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre In Borno
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA)has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno State despite the alarming rate of...
Sokoto Re-elected Tambuwal To Consolidate Development – Dange
The Yariman Sokoto, Dr Mahe Dange said yesterday in a press release that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election was a...
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS22 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES21 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Lawan, Gbajabiamila Under Pressure Over Juicy C’ttees
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
91 Political Parties Team Up Against Deregistration Plan
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen