Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities

Published

1 min ago

on

The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents to prepare the girl child for higher responsibilities rather than packaging them only for marriage.

Speaking at a press conference on International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists billed to take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Okon attributed the challenges confronting girl child to their parent’s adherence to African cultural beliefs. She said parents nowadays give more preference to male children in acquiring education in science, technology and engineering while the girls are only prepared to be a good housewife.

“Parents are often telling their daughters not to study certain courses especially science, technology and engineering courses.

“They threaten their daughters a lot. They say, if you study mechanical engineering you will not find a husband. The child becomes intimidated,” Okon lamented.

She explained  that the international conference will take place at University of Uyo, and  is expected to have the wife of the state governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour while the Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Enefiok Essien will be the Chief host and Vice Chancellor of National Academy of Science and Technologies, Dakar, Senegal, Prof Gassama Kaye Kene, will be Keynote Speaker.

Okon explained that the conference is aimed at promoting and encouraging the girl child towards  achieving greater height inengineering and science related education.

She disclosed that the major objective of the conference is to seek partnership with government and non-governmental organizations for scholarship for the girl child and to promote science and engineering education among women.

Enumerating the challenges faced by INWES, Okon highlighted lack of facilities for training, poor funding of schools, exams malpractice and gender discrimination.

She appealed for support from government and non-governmental organisations to encourage and support the girl child in science and engineering education.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities

The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents...
NEWS1 min ago

Jonathan, Dickson Pay Tribute To Late Literary Icon,Okara

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and the Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, have paid glowing tributes to late literary...
NEWS2 mins ago

A/Ibom Guber: Tribunal Rejects Inclusion Of Other Parties In Suit

The Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital, at the weekend rejected an application by...
NEWS4 mins ago

Belemaoil Denies Involvement In Closure Of OML 25

Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, has denied involvement in the closure of Oil Mining Licence OML 25, by communities...
NEWS9 mins ago

NDLEA Decries Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre In Borno

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA)has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno State despite the alarming rate of...
NEWS9 mins ago

Sokoto Re-elected Tambuwal To Consolidate Development – Dange

The Yariman Sokoto, Dr Mahe Dange said yesterday in a press release that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election was a...
NEWS9 mins ago

… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina

Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: