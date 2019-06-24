Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities

The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents to prepare the girl child for higher responsibilities rather than packaging them only for marriage.

Speaking at a press conference on International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists billed to take place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Okon attributed the challenges confronting girl child to their parent’s adherence to African cultural beliefs. She said parents nowadays give more preference to male children in acquiring education in science, technology and engineering while the girls are only prepared to be a good housewife.

“Parents are often telling their daughters not to study certain courses especially science, technology and engineering courses.

“They threaten their daughters a lot. They say, if you study mechanical engineering you will not find a husband. The child becomes intimidated,” Okon lamented.

She explained that the international conference will take place at University of Uyo, and is expected to have the wife of the state governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour while the Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Enefiok Essien will be the Chief host and Vice Chancellor of National Academy of Science and Technologies, Dakar, Senegal, Prof Gassama Kaye Kene, will be Keynote Speaker.

Okon explained that the conference is aimed at promoting and encouraging the girl child towards achieving greater height inengineering and science related education.

She disclosed that the major objective of the conference is to seek partnership with government and non-governmental organizations for scholarship for the girl child and to promote science and engineering education among women.

Enumerating the challenges faced by INWES, Okon highlighted lack of facilities for training, poor funding of schools, exams malpractice and gender discrimination.

She appealed for support from government and non-governmental organisations to encourage and support the girl child in science and engineering education.