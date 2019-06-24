PENCOM Begins Sensitisation Of Prospective Retirees

The National Pensions Commission (PenCom), has begun sensitising prospective retirees ahead of its forthcoming verification scheduled to hold from July 1 to Aug. 2 in 15 centres across the country.

The Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar on Monday in Abuja said that the “Pre-Retirement Workshop for Retirees’’ due to retire in 2020 would prepare them on necessary steps to take for retirement.

Dahir-Umar added that the workshop would also prepare the pensioners for a hitch-free retirement life.

“Three topics will be presented which are: Enrolment Exercise and Documentation Requirements, Accessing Retirement under the CPS and Life in Retirement.

“It is our hope that the workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement.”

She said that the successes recorded by the commission in the last 16 years would not have been possible without the support and understanding of all stakeholders.

The acting director-general further urged participants to make suggestions and contributions that would improve services of the commission.

Also speaking with newsmen, Mr Babatunde Agboko, a prospective retiree with the National Youth Service Corps said that the commission ought to be organising such workshops often.

“Like one of the female lecturers said, Nigerians do not like to address the issues of retirement.

“I think it is just good that people be made aware that they will exit service one day so that they can prepare for post-service years which are greater than service years.”

Agboko also suggested that PenCom “step up” on retirement benefits for pensioners and “let senior citizens be actual senior citizens”.

“A lot of things should be made for retirees to enjoy; they (PenCom) should improve on what we have now not just the meager thing.”

He also urged the commission to ensure that Pension Fund Administrators do not take advantage of retirees.

Another prospective retiree, Mrs Ibudun Arojojoye with the Federal Medical Centre lauded the sensitisation workshop.

“So far, the workshop is a good thing and they have been able to enlighten us on how to go about things.

“There are some things I did not know about but with this workshop, I am now aware.”

The verification exercise would capture prospective retirees from Federal Government services.