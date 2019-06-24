PMB Urged To Appoint Fearless Minister To Cleanse Sports Of Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to appoint courageous and fearless person with a strong will as sports minister to cleanse Nigeria’s sports of corruption and rotten elements.

Former chairman of Gombe State Football Association and renown sports critic, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe made the call while chatting with LEADERSHIP Sports in Abuja over the weekend.

He said the monumental corruption happening in Nigeria’s sports and the continuous deterioration of the sector requires total overhaul to reconstruct, rebuild and reorganise the industry if Nigeria must catch up with the rest of the world in sports development and move to the next level.

“Nigeria’s sports is rotten, cancerous and dead. Therefore,what we need is complete and total surgery to reconstruct, rebuild and reorganise the sector. That is the 3Rs concept we require if really we want to move sports to the next level.

“Everything is wrong about Nigeria’s sports and the industry is the most corrupt in Africa. In fact,the monumental corruption that happened in Nigeria’s sports in the last four years put the fight against corruption to test.

“So, now that there is a vacuum in the political head of Sports Ministry, the president should try to get someone who is courageous, fearless and have strong will to cleanse Nigeria’s sports of corruption and decay elements.

“When President Buhari came into office in 2015, stakeholders in the sports industry were relieved believing that the time had come to sanitise Nigeria’s sports and reposition it for utmost performance. But unfortunately, it is either the President has changed his mind about fighting corruption or there is grand conspiracy by some stakeholders and politicians to ensure that the decays and the rots in sports are sustained.”