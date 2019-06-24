NEWS
Priest Remanded For Faking Own Kidnap
For faking his own kidnap to obtain ransom from unsuspecting congregants, a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has remanded a priest, Reverend Peter Adegoke Adewuyi (30) in prison custody.
Adewuyi was remanded alongside his accomplice in the crime Oluwadare Ajewole (25) by the court presided over by Mrs Omolola Akosile, pending their next appearance in court.
The Police had on June 11 arrested the duo and slammed them with the counts of aiding, arranging and abetting kidnapping.
The priest had claimed that he was kidnapped between Ijebu Jesa and Aramoko while on a journey which turned out to be false.
He was later discovered to have hid himself in a hotel in Ado Ekiti claiming that his ‘captors’ were demanding N3 million ransom from his church members and other members of the public.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, at the court sitting on Monday said that the crime was committed within the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District on 11th June.
The offences committed by the priest and his accomplice, according to the prosecutor are contrary to, and punishable under Sections 5 and 7 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.
Magistrate Akosile ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and subsequently adjourned the case till 24th July, 2019.
MOST READ
Priest Remanded For Faking Own Kidnap
For faking his own kidnap to obtain ransom from unsuspecting congregants, a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has...
Bribery: Court Dismisses Post-Trial Bail Applications Of 2 Convicted INEC Officials
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday dismissed two separate post-trial bail applications filed by two convicted former Independent...
Ayade Starting Silent Agricultural Revolution In Nigeria – World Bank
Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade’s agricultural revolution has received the commendation of the World Bank. Salua Schue, Task...
NSE: Market Capitalisation Dips N18bn In Bearish Trading
Transactions on the nation’s bourse resumed for the week on Monday still on a downward trend with the market capitalisation...
Father Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 2 Daughters
A father, Chukwuma Eze, accused of defiling his teenage daughters, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Prison in Lagos on...
Daimler Signs Deal To Build Mercedes Vehicles In Egypt
German carmaker Daimler said Monday it reached a deal with the Egyptian government to open a local car assembly plant...
Iran: New US Sanctions Target Supreme Leader
US President Donald Trump has said he is imposing hard-hitting new sanctions on Iran, including on the office of the...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- LAW7 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS18 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- NEWS5 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS2 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS18 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- POLITICS23 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus