Priest Remanded For Faking Own Kidnap

Published

1 min ago

on

For faking his own kidnap to obtain ransom from unsuspecting congregants, a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has remanded a priest, Reverend Peter Adegoke Adewuyi (30) in prison custody.

Adewuyi was remanded alongside his accomplice in the crime Oluwadare Ajewole (25) by the court presided over by Mrs Omolola Akosile, pending their next appearance in court.

The Police had on June 11 arrested the duo and slammed them with the counts of aiding, arranging and abetting kidnapping.

The priest had claimed that he was kidnapped between Ijebu Jesa and Aramoko while on a journey which turned out to be false.

He was later discovered to have hid himself in a hotel in Ado Ekiti claiming that his ‘captors’ were demanding N3 million ransom from his church members and other members of the public.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, at the court sitting on Monday said that the crime was committed within the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District on 11th June.

The offences committed by the priest and his accomplice, according to the prosecutor are contrary to, and punishable under Sections 5 and 7 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

Magistrate Akosile ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and subsequently adjourned the case till 24th July, 2019.

 

