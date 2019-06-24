The Task Before Speaker Gbajabiamila

His name is Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila. And this is to the effect of how he started. “Fellow colleagues, distinguished guests, my name is Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, was his opening sentence. As usual, he did not disappoint! Witty, cerebral and poetic, Gbajabiamila enjoys the taste of words, which he adroitly deploys with relishing effect. Perhaps, his linguistic fancy has helped him to always blunt the bristles of power, while retaining its essential quality, authority. It is clear he wanted to achieve that same effect with that historical opening and he succeeded like success.

Anyway, Femi Gbajabiamila’s husky voice has only become too well known to his colleagues and his many admirers outside of the National Assembly chambers, and not the least for its eloquence. However beyond the verbal gymnastics, Mr Gbajabiamila is a legislative icon of sorts in his own right. His legally informed voice has grown to become an influential voice among Nigeria legislatures. He is easily the foremost among the few voices counted there as the voices of reason, voices of national unity and voices of patriotism, of growth and development.

Being a serial leader in the House, with many positions feathering his legislative cap, Mr Speaker’s territorial knowledge of the nitty gritty and working of the House is robust, and obviously not less so, is his consciousness of the peculiar challenges in Nigeria’s multi party Parliamentary representation which is associated with challenges such as: fear of domination, tensions, suspicions, fears and grumblings etc.

He deftly and almost inconspicuously addressed all of that by hitting another Bull’s eye, when he made the reassuring announcement to the world of the visible presence of a map of the political parties that configure the House hanging just above his head, and further said that it will always remain there through his tenure as a reminder of what the 9th House would stand for. To make a well rounded case water tight, he reminded us of his campaign slogan: FORWARD TOGETHER. The thunderous applause that greeted those announcement from his colleagues said much to Nigerians.

Indeed, if observing Nigerians wanted an icing on the cake of national unity drive, which has started to become visible during his campaign for Speakership, that announcement did not help to dampen their anticipations and hopes. If anything, it was taken as a Tone Setting agenda of the 9th Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

Back home, he is considered a proper and veritable legislature; fitting in his flawless legal mastery of the roles of the Parliament in modern democracy: a territory in which he has given brilliant lectures at different fora and provided much insight to his colleagues in his over 20 years of legislative governance.

It is the reason, no doubt that his Surulere Constituency 1 constituents have found no wisdom to change their winner in the middle of an unfolding political progress.

Hitherto, Mr Speaker’s inputs to legislative bills, whether sponsoring or supporting have been immense, robust and prolific. He has sponsored or jointly sponsored the following land mark elite bills: Employees Rights bill, Local Content in Construction Industry bill, Vocational Schools bill, Interest Free Students Loan and Establishment of Nigeria Educational Bank bill.

Legislative experience is immensely important as a prerequisite and needed profile for any legislature ascending to the rather demanding and esteemed position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Nothing one can say that may depreciate from that fact. However, there are other equally essential social and psychological factors that have the capacity to call out anyone who occupies that domain to challenges that have the potential to pass a damning or excelling verdict on Mr Speaker at the end of tenure. One could safely say that the current Speaker’s known antecedents excites in the direction of the positive, if he maintains course so far.

Apart from his excellent education in two of the world’s best educational tradition, Britain and the United States, and an honorary and successful law practice both at home and abroad, Speaker Gbajabiamila additionally brings to the House’s throne, pleasing finesse, solid sophistry and an admirable suave nature of interpersonal relationship with everyone who has known him.

This good nature anchored on a magnanimity of the spirit of sportsmanship saw him rise from his defeat at his first attempt to a redoubled command of admiration and follower ship by his overwhelming supporters who kept faith with him on the 11th of June 2019.

Gbaja, as he is fondly called or Femi, as he is simply endeared to many colleagues, reminds one of Mariama Ba’s deep and incisive quote about how Princes master their feelings to fulfil their duty, while others bend their heads and accept the destiny that oppress them. Hon. Gbajabiamila as an astute legal practitioner maintains admirable objectivity on issues of national and personal concern especially as related to humanity. Not given to pettiness, Mr Speaker, took his earlier defeat with equanimity and grace. He demonstrated his support for the former Speaker in many ways and quietly endured the deliberate unpleasantness directed at him; not many with the influence he commanded among members at that time would have taken it lying low, when he was denied any inputs to the House’s committee composition at the time.

Well, Time they say is a great associate to the Truth and sooner or later, water finds its level. Today, Hon Gbajabiamila is the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Nigerias will be counting on those his rare qualities and sound cerebral mind to “master his feelings to fulfill his duty” on behalf of all of us and national interests. The House of Representatives reflect more than any gathering in Nigeria, the heterogeneity of our society and many sundry other interests competing for attention, sometimes, just for attention. Navigating that complex will require many dexterities that are not written in any law books or the rules of the House.

Mr Speaker comes to the throne at an ineluctable time of our national narrative when an ingenious team player, a real patriot and non- bigoted and non partisan leadership competencies are required to input desired values into the ongoing process of national cohesion and unity. The House requires even further, a Speaker like Gbajabiamila who can elicit members understanding for collective solutions to our many challenges.

Nigerians already see good doses of these qualities in Mr Gbajabiamila, but say they will be further assured when they see him stay the course of the kind of cross party engagements, easy -does-it horse trading, and open minded willingness to negotiate reasonably with others that characterized his campaign for the Speaker’s position.

Mr Speaker knows well the legislative territory no doubts, and brings along with him to the job, an acceptable personality, cognitive and cognate competencies, experience and political reach. He can only hope for the cooperation of the other honourable colleagues of his to fulfill his onerous mandate. God help him!

– Adesoro is Chief Information Officer to the Speaker of the House of Representatives