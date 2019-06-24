Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

`Toy Story 4’ Tops U.S Box Office With $118m

Published

1 min ago

on

`Toy Story 4’ has debuted at the United States Box Office grossing 118 million dollars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movie is the fourth and the final installment in the franchise.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) said that the newcomer, “Child’s Play”, came second and raked in 14 million dollars.

IMDB said “Aladdin” and “Men in Black: International” came third and fourth positions grossing 10.2 million dollars and 10.7million dollars, respectively.

`The Secret Life of Pets 2’ raked in 10.2 million dollars while `Rocketman’ and `John Wick 3’ grossed in 5.7 million dollars and 4.1million dollars respectively.

It listed other movies that made the top 10 to include:  `Godzilla: King of Monsters’, `Dark Phoenix’ and `Shaft’ which occupied the eighth, ninth and tenth positions.

U.S. box office is the revenue generated by a film while in theaters.

The records are for the United States and Canada markets where revenues realised are calculated in US dollars.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ogun Governor Swears In SSG, Chief of Staff

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday swore in Mr Olatokunbo Talabi and Alhaji Salisu Shuaib as Secretary to the...
LAW10 mins ago

Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh...
NEWS10 mins ago

PENCOM Begins Sensitisation Of Prospective Retirees

The National Pensions Commission (PenCom), has begun sensitising prospective retirees ahead of its forthcoming verification scheduled to hold from July...
WORLD19 mins ago

Former Deputy PM John Prescott Suffers Stroke

Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family...
BUSINESS19 mins ago

Nigeria External Reserves Stand At $45bn In June – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the country’s external reserves now stand at 45 billion dollars as at June,...
NEWS20 mins ago

TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), says the University of Jos had done “marvelously well...
WORLD26 mins ago

France 40C Heatwave Could Break June Records

France is braced for a heatwave with temperatures forecast to exceed 40C this week – potentially breaking the record for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: