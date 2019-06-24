`Toy Story 4’ Tops U.S Box Office With $118m

`Toy Story 4’ has debuted at the United States Box Office grossing 118 million dollars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movie is the fourth and the final installment in the franchise.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) said that the newcomer, “Child’s Play”, came second and raked in 14 million dollars.

IMDB said “Aladdin” and “Men in Black: International” came third and fourth positions grossing 10.2 million dollars and 10.7million dollars, respectively.

`The Secret Life of Pets 2’ raked in 10.2 million dollars while `Rocketman’ and `John Wick 3’ grossed in 5.7 million dollars and 4.1million dollars respectively.

It listed other movies that made the top 10 to include: `Godzilla: King of Monsters’, `Dark Phoenix’ and `Shaft’ which occupied the eighth, ninth and tenth positions.

U.S. box office is the revenue generated by a film while in theaters.

The records are for the United States and Canada markets where revenues realised are calculated in US dollars.