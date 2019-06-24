Connect with us
LAW

Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server

Published

1 min ago

on

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed an application filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to inspect INEC server allegedly used in collating the Feb. 23 general election.

Justice Mohammed Garba, Chairman of the panel held that granting such application at this interlocutory stage would preempt the substantive petition.

The petitioners insisted that results from the presidential election were transmited to the central server maintained by INEC.

Chief Chris Uche,SAN, Counsel for the petitioners  argued the Section 151 of the Electoral Act allowed the petitioners to ask for access to inspect INEC materials used in the election.

 

