U.S Invests $400M Fighting HIV/AIDS In Nigeria – NACA DG

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) says U.S. invested up to 400 million dollars in the fight against the deadly HIV/AIDS virus in Nigeria.

Aliyu said this on Monday in Abuja at an event to celebrate and award individuals that have contributed to the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

The director general said that American Government had shown concern in fighting the scourge through President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

He, however, added that the efforts of PEPFAR would not had made impact without direct involvement of the awardees.

He congratulated the awardees on their various sacrifices toward reducing the spread of the condition in the country, describing them as “heroes.”

The NACA boss urged them to continue to engage in strategic partnership that would further reduce the spread to zero level.

He said “the essence of this award is to recognise the importance of strategic partnership in fighting HIV/AIDS and the issues of stigma.”

Aliyu said that NACA and its “heroes” would continue to work harder to reach about 1.9 million Nigerians living with the virus, as well as reduce future infections.

One of the awardees, Mr Alban Anonyuo, expressed joy over the honour, saying it was deserving.

Anonyuo described the award as a call to do more in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and promised to make more efforts in reducing stigma.

NAN reports that the occasion was organised by NACA to celebrate the heroes fighting to end HIV/AIDS in the country.

The agency acknowledged that the award recipients had dedicated their lives to preventing HIV, care for and empower people living with the virus and hard worked toward eliminating stigma and health disparities.

On June 10, 2019, the U.S. PEPFAR – Nigeria Programme – honoured 16 outstanding persons in Nigeria for their sacrifices in fighting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

They included Late Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, Prof. John Idoko, Dr Sani Aliyu, Grace Toni, Mr Victor Olaore Omoshehin, Ms Tobore Ovuorie, Dr William Blattner and Ukam Reginald Assumpta.

Some others were Dr Patrick Matemilola, Mrs Lucy Enyia, Alban Anonyuo, MWO Musa Emmanuel (rtd), Maj.-Gen. Ogbonnaya Njoku (rtd); Maj.-Gen. Umar (rtd); Maj.-Gen. Life Ajemba (rtd); and Brig.-Gen. Nurudeen Hussain (rtd).