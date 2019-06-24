Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

We Won’t Recognise Fraudulently Elected Speaker – Obasa

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday decried the crisis rocking Edo and Bauchi States Houses of Assembly, saying the body would not recognise any Speaker of a state legislature that emerges through fraudulent means or violation of the constitution and rules of the affected Houses of Assembly.

Obasa in a statement made available to journalists urged the governors of Edo, Godwin Obaseki and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed respectively to immediately resolve the crises.

He called for the reversal of proclamations of Houses of Assembly in both states as well as the election of principal officers, adding that illegality should not thrive on the altar of perceived personal ego and interest.

He admonished the governors to adhere to the Nigerian constitution as well as the rules of the Houses of Assembly, which stipulate how principal officers should emerge,adding that no society can progress when its stakeholders are at daggers-drawn.

Obasa frowned at the drama that happened recently in the Edo state Assembly where nine members would elect the principal officers in a 24-member House in an inauguration that allegedly held at 9.30 pm.

Also in Bauchi, 11 out of the 31 elected members of the ninth House of Assembly also elected principal officers in what Speaker Obasa described as “questionable manner.”

Obasa said the injunction from the Bauchi State High Court was also frivolous and must be stopped.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Lawan’s SA On New Media Resigns

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Mr Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment. Special Assistant to...
NEWS1 min ago

We Won’t Recognise Fraudulently Elected Speaker – Obasa

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
NEWS1 min ago

NBA’s Alarm Over Judges’ Intimidation Vindicates PDP – Secondus

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday said that the alarm of intimidation of...
NEWS9 mins ago

‘More Effort Needed To Consolidate Humanitarian Aid In Nigeria’

The African Philanthropy Forum (APF) has said that although there has been impactful humanitarian assistance from organizations taking the lead...
NEWS9 mins ago

BSO To Organise Interfaith Thanksgiving Prayers For APC, PMB

The Southwest Zonal office of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) is set to organise an interfaith thanksgiving prayers in acknowledgment...
NEWS10 mins ago

Obey God’s Commandments, American Cleric Advises Nigerian Leaders

Nigerian leaders have been advised to turn to God and and obey his commandments as they search for solutions to...
NEWS14 mins ago

Parents Urged To Prepare Girl-child For Higher Responsibilities

The chairman, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists, African Regional Network, (INWES-ARN), Dr. Uduakobong Aniebiat Okon, has enjoined parents...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: