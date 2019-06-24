Woman Arrested For Posing As Sanwo-Olu’s Aide In Italian Embassy

A middle aged woman has been arrested in Lagos for posing as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide to seek visas in Italian Embassy.

The government in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile made available to journalists on Monday alerted members of the public to be wary of some people who may fraudulently use the office to commit criminal act.

Akosile said the security alert to Lagosians became imperative following the arrest of the woman over the weekend for using the Governor’s office to seek visas for some members of the public.

He said, ‘’The suspect (name withheld), via an e-mail sent to the Embassy of Italy in Lagos allegedly posed as an official of Lagos State government and sought the country’s visas for some unsuspecting Nigerians.

‘’The embassy however wrote to the Governor’s office to authenticate the claims, which were later found to be false.

‘’The letter from the Italian embassy led to further investigation and her subsequent arrest and interrogation.

‘’Although she denied the allegation claiming that her email was hacked, the Lagos State Governor’s office has sent the matter to the appropriate security agencies for appropriate action.’’

He warned members of the public not to deal with any persons who parade themselves as government representatives in consular matters.