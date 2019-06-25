10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks

Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

An eye witness who boarded a commercial bus from Zaki Biam of Benue state to Iware town of Taraba state revealed this to LEADERSHIP that two persons were removed from his bus by some militia in Wukari town while they were on transit.

The eye witness who refused to give his name for security reasons said the moment was scary to all passengers who were in the bus, he said the militia blocked the road at Takum junction and also close to yam market, all in Wukari town.

He said there were three people that were already killed within the area and dump on the road before his bus arrived at the scene.

Also a senior lecturer with Taraba state university who was traveling from Jalingo to Makurdi called LEADERSHIP on phone to revealed how he escaped death while on his way to Makurdi through Wukari town.

The lecturer who also spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity said God saved his life just because he can speak Yoruba language apart from his mother tongue.

“We were traveling peacefully, we got to Wukari town and that was when we discovered hundred of youths who came out and block the road, they were banging our vehicle and shouting that whoever is a Tiv man should be dropped by the driver.

“They conducted thorough search including asking people in the vehicle to speak their languages, God saves my life today because my name symbolizes a Yoruba name and I can speak Yoruba fluently, thank God for coming out of that incident.

Those who spoke to our Correspondent from Wukari over the attack confirm that there were killings at Takum junction in Wukari, the resident who spoke to LEADERSHIP also express fear that until at the time of the report, there was no security to avert what they describe as ugly incident.

LEADERSHIP investigation gathered that the killings at Takum junction by some suspected Jukun militia was in reaction to the attack on Rafinkada by some suspected Tiv militia.

When contacted, the chairman Wukari local government Hon. Daniel Adi told LEADERSHIP that he was at Rafinkada where some youths believe to be Tiv militia came and attack the village in the early hours of today (Tuesday)

The local government boss further said the Tiv Youths came in military uniform to attack Rafinkada, he said the youth blocked the Wukari Takum road, kill five persons and destroyed many houses.

He said he was at Rafinkada at the time he was talking to our Correspondent on phone, Adi promise to call as soon as he return to Wukari and confirmed the Takum junction attack.

The police public relation officer DSP David Misar also confirm the attack in Wukari local government area on Tuesday.

Misar said information available to the command indicates that some arm militia youths attacked Wukari in the early hours of today.

“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State attacked a community in Wukari area killed one and burned some houses.