NEWS
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within Wukari local government area of Taraba state.
An eye witness who boarded a commercial bus from Zaki Biam of Benue state to Iware town of Taraba state revealed this to LEADERSHIP that two persons were removed from his bus by some militia in Wukari town while they were on transit.
The eye witness who refused to give his name for security reasons said the moment was scary to all passengers who were in the bus, he said the militia blocked the road at Takum junction and also close to yam market, all in Wukari town.
He said there were three people that were already killed within the area and dump on the road before his bus arrived at the scene.
Also a senior lecturer with Taraba state university who was traveling from Jalingo to Makurdi called LEADERSHIP on phone to revealed how he escaped death while on his way to Makurdi through Wukari town.
The lecturer who also spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity said God saved his life just because he can speak Yoruba language apart from his mother tongue.
“We were traveling peacefully, we got to Wukari town and that was when we discovered hundred of youths who came out and block the road, they were banging our vehicle and shouting that whoever is a Tiv man should be dropped by the driver.
“They conducted thorough search including asking people in the vehicle to speak their languages, God saves my life today because my name symbolizes a Yoruba name and I can speak Yoruba fluently, thank God for coming out of that incident.
Those who spoke to our Correspondent from Wukari over the attack confirm that there were killings at Takum junction in Wukari, the resident who spoke to LEADERSHIP also express fear that until at the time of the report, there was no security to avert what they describe as ugly incident.
LEADERSHIP investigation gathered that the killings at Takum junction by some suspected Jukun militia was in reaction to the attack on Rafinkada by some suspected Tiv militia.
When contacted, the chairman Wukari local government Hon. Daniel Adi told LEADERSHIP that he was at Rafinkada where some youths believe to be Tiv militia came and attack the village in the early hours of today (Tuesday)
The local government boss further said the Tiv Youths came in military uniform to attack Rafinkada, he said the youth blocked the Wukari Takum road, kill five persons and destroyed many houses.
He said he was at Rafinkada at the time he was talking to our Correspondent on phone, Adi promise to call as soon as he return to Wukari and confirmed the Takum junction attack.
The police public relation officer DSP David Misar also confirm the attack in Wukari local government area on Tuesday.
Misar said information available to the command indicates that some arm militia youths attacked Wukari in the early hours of today.
“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State attacked a community in Wukari area killed one and burned some houses.
MOST READ
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within...
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities...
Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route
Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt...
Belemaoil Lifts Two Musicians, Others With N30m
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited yesterday empowered 10 people, including two musicians, Dauye Youdubagha, and Tamunoemi Debo-Gold, with about N30 Million...
Ex-Minister, Adedoja, Seeks More Varsities
A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday called for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria while...
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local...
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- WORLD2 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS24 hours ago
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development