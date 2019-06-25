Abandoned Project Syndrome

About three years ago, a former Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Engr Emeka Eze, told the Senate that there were about 19,000 abandoned projects scattered all over Nigeria. These projects, financed and owned by the federal and state governments were either not completed by the administration that initiated them or abandoned by succeeding governments. Actually, the figure would have been higher if not for the statesmanship demonstrated by President Muhammadu Buhari who decided to complete those he inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Such projects dot most state capitals and major cities and these cut across administrations, federal and states, since Independence in 1960. They range from highways, dams, airports, sea ports, school buildings, office complexes and roads.

The causes of abandoned projects have been traced to poor planning and budgeting system, inadequate funding, lack of continuity, non-payment for interim certificates for work done, poor service delivery by the agencies of government, corruption through contract inflation and duplication.

Others are neglect of projects sited in communities considered to be in opposition, initiation of non-viable and sustainable projects, sharp practices, especially by experts in the construction and building industry, and last-minute awards of dubious contracts by outgoing administration.

This practice was very rife among the immediate past governors, who initiated projects they knew they had no time and resources to complete. In some cases, the affected governors made upfront payment for such projects. The development has compelled their predecessors to stop such projects and retrieve the money from the affected contractors.

As a newspaper, we deplore the actions of the outgone governors, just as we admonish their successors to, in the spirit of continuity, even development and cost-saving, proceed with the completion of legally verifiable projects they inherited in the interest of good governance.

Previous decisions to abandon such projects, in our opinion, did result in disaffection between the government and the host communities. In all cases, such decisions also led to lose of more public funds and dissipation of energy in efforts to retrieve the mobilisation fees already paid to the contractors. No matter, the resources further deployed by the incumbent administration, such funds are always difficult to recover. Similarly, resorting to prosecution of contractors concerned takes time and resources and has never paid off.

In the light of this reality, we appeal to the governors to reappraise the cost of such projects, where over invoicing or inflation of project costs are noticed, necessary adjustments can be carried out to ensure the completion of the projects.

Another way of looking at the matter, in our view, is for law-making bodies to enact transition laws to prevent succeeding governments from abandoning projects initiated by past administrations. A sincere implementation of the law could check the wanton abandonment of projects simply because they were not initiated by the incumbent administration.

It is also pertinent for the governments to listen to expert advice of stakeholders. For instance, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) had called for the synchronisation of project funding with project cycle as that would help avoid project abandonment and ensure their continuity until they are completed.

To all intents, this can be achieved through medium-term approach to project planning and budgeting. Aside, abandoned projects, we also challenge the federal government to revisit all its abandoned property across the country.

A recent study showed that in Lagos State alone, the federal government loses N126.2 billion on abandoned properties. To avoid such waste amidst paucity of funds, the federal government is advised to either concession or sell such property, which are mainly buildings in prime areas.

It is sad that many of Nigerian assets, which were once eye-catching at the time of their construction, have been allowed to deteriorate because of poor maintenance and non-usage.

An expert put the cumulative potential economic loss from the National Stadium, Lagos between 2004 till date, at about N52.6 billion, while others, now overgrown with weeds, could fetch the government over N72 billion if they were converted to luxury residential apartments.

Allowing such monumental losses is inexcusable. The present administration, both federal and states, with related issues, should act fast.