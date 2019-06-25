BUSINESS
Again, NCC Warns Against Buying Pre-registered Sim Cards
Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again warned consumers in the country against buying pre-registered sim cards from unauthorized service providers.
The senior manager, consumer protection and advocacy, Nazir Tukur gave the warning at the second edition of consumer conversation, held at the Tiv traditional council hall, Gboko Local Government Secretariat, Benue State.
He said, “You find that sim cards that have been already registered by single individuals are being sold. At that point in time, both the person that sold the sim and the one that bought it are in danger. So we are appealing to our consumers to stop buying sim cards that are already registered. If you want to buy a sim card, go to an authorized service provider.”
He explained that the event was to demonstrate the importance of the consumer in the telecommunication industry in the country and also discuss important issues pertaining to challenges which consumers face from network providers.
Issues discussed on the occasion included activation of the 2442 “Do-not-Disturb” (DND) service across all telecom networks which enables the consumers to stop receiving unsolicited messages from telecom operators by only sending “STOP” to 2442.
The other is NCC toll free line 622 which helps consumers to report complaints pertaining to unresolved issues with their service providers among others.
The paramount ruler of Tiv and chairman of Benue State Traditional Council, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse commended the commission for hosting the event and called on supervisory body to ensure that providers render good services in the country.
He lamented the arrogant attitude being exhibited by some staff of the telecom companies, saying that such needed to stop.
“I must say that some of their staff are quite arrogant. Anytime you go to their office to lay a complaint they will keep you waiting for quite some time without attending to you. I want to call the attention of NCC to please ensure that the services we are getting from these people actually deserve the money that we speng on them. We know as a matter of fact that some of these service providers came to Nigeria without anything and now they have become multi-millionaires because of the services we are paying for so if they are treating us badly some of us will stop using their services,” he stated.
The royal father who was represented by Engr. Ikpa Ahua, further appreciated NCC for interacting with consumers and also bringing network providers to come and explain the difficulties they are facing.
On her part, the director of zonal operations department (OZO), Mrs Amina Shehu who was represented by Hajiya Khadija Abari said the commission under Prof. Umar Danbatta designed the consumer conversation in line with its 8-point agenda to educate, protect and empower consumers towards making informed choices of use of ICT products and services in order to ensure sustainable growth and further development of the sector.
MOST READ
A’Ibom Govt Writes UK High Commissioner, Faults Travel Alert
The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the recent UK travel ban on its citizens to 21 states including...
Do Not Expect Debt Relief, U.S. Warns Africa
The U.S. top Africa diplomat, Tibor Nagy, warned in Pretoria, South Africa on Monday that African countries running up debt...
Nigeria, Not A Fragile State — World Bank
The World Bank Group on addressing Fragility, Conflict and Violence (FCV) has said that Nigeria is not a fragile state...
Abia Honours 6 2015/2016 NYSC Presidential Award Winners
The Abia state government has honoured six members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from the state that won...
Obaseki Deploys Officials To Assist Victims Of Flooding
…assures more drainage projects underway Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has deployed the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu...
Woman Arrested For Posing As Sanwo-Olu’s Aide In Italian Embassy
A middle aged woman has been arrested in Lagos for posing as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide to...
NASS Leadership: PDP Moves To Enforce Party Supremacy Among Lawmakers
***Former Senate President, Wabara, Heads PDP’s Probe Committee The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to ensure that its...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS24 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW13 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS11 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- FOOTBALL12 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR