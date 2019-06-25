Again, NCC Warns Against Buying Pre-registered Sim Cards

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again warned consumers in the country against buying pre-registered sim cards from unauthorized service providers.

The senior manager, consumer protection and advocacy, Nazir Tukur gave the warning at the second edition of consumer conversation, held at the Tiv traditional council hall, Gboko Local Government Secretariat, Benue State.

He said, “You find that sim cards that have been already registered by single individuals are being sold. At that point in time, both the person that sold the sim and the one that bought it are in danger. So we are appealing to our consumers to stop buying sim cards that are already registered. If you want to buy a sim card, go to an authorized service provider.”

He explained that the event was to demonstrate the importance of the consumer in the telecommunication industry in the country and also discuss important issues pertaining to challenges which consumers face from network providers.

Issues discussed on the occasion included activation of the 2442 “Do-not-Disturb” (DND) service across all telecom networks which enables the consumers to stop receiving unsolicited messages from telecom operators by only sending “STOP” to 2442.

The other is NCC toll free line 622 which helps consumers to report complaints pertaining to unresolved issues with their service providers among others.

The paramount ruler of Tiv and chairman of Benue State Traditional Council, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse commended the commission for hosting the event and called on supervisory body to ensure that providers render good services in the country.

He lamented the arrogant attitude being exhibited by some staff of the telecom companies, saying that such needed to stop.

“I must say that some of their staff are quite arrogant. Anytime you go to their office to lay a complaint they will keep you waiting for quite some time without attending to you. I want to call the attention of NCC to please ensure that the services we are getting from these people actually deserve the money that we speng on them. We know as a matter of fact that some of these service providers came to Nigeria without anything and now they have become multi-millionaires because of the services we are paying for so if they are treating us badly some of us will stop using their services,” he stated.

The royal father who was represented by Engr. Ikpa Ahua, further appreciated NCC for interacting with consumers and also bringing network providers to come and explain the difficulties they are facing.

On her part, the director of zonal operations department (OZO), Mrs Amina Shehu who was represented by Hajiya Khadija Abari said the commission under Prof. Umar Danbatta designed the consumer conversation in line with its 8-point agenda to educate, protect and empower consumers towards making informed choices of use of ICT products and services in order to ensure sustainable growth and further development of the sector.