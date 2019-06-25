NEWS
AIHS To Unveil Alternative Housing, Construction Finance Opportunities
The Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) is expected to unveil the alternative models and opportunities for accessing housing and construction finance in the built environment.
This is even as over 40, 000 participants from Nigeria and 15 countries are expected to convene for the 13th edition of AIHS billed to take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 23rd to 26th July 2019, with the theme, “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty”.
With over 30 international speakers, there would be specialised sessions like the CEOs forum, finance conference and stakeholders’ panels, expected to reveal opportunities for developers, mortgage banks, housing and construction investors, agents, architects and others in the sector.
In a chat with LEADERSHIP, the Convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo disclosed that inadequate access to finance has remained a limiting factor to housing and construction development in Nigeria and Africa.
This he said is the reason that AIHS would expose developers and other key stakeholders to new funding arrangements that could fast-track their objectives of providing affordable shelter across the country.
He stated that key stakeholders and institutions like Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Family Homes Funds (FHF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria (MBAN), African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) would collaborate with AIHS for the success of this year’s event.
Adebayo pointed out that the show would feature international finance experts like Kecia Rust, Lew Shulman, Debra Erb and Anders Lindquist who have been able to assist developers and housing stakeholders in countries like USA, UK, India, South Africa, China, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Egypt to find alternative ways of financing housing.
Adebayo who is also the managing director of FESADEB communications limited was optimistic that a well-funded housing and construction sector would boost any nation’s economy, contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), improve social well-being and create multiple jobs.
With interest rates placed at double digits, he was hopeful that developers would seize the opportunity to access highly subsidised funds at very flexible conditions.
According to him, “Developers and prospective investors will be exposed to numerous funding models including crowd funding, equity funding, stock markets, bonds, private lending, capital grants, tax concessions and carbon credits.
He pointed out that the show has offered opportunities for participants that led to the construction of multiple housing estates, construction projects, affordable mortgages and among others.
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the event open and would be flanked by special guests of honour like Governors of Lagos, Kaduna and Edo; Presidents of all housing and construction professional bodies, as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) of Corporate organisations.
