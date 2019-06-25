WORLD
Airbus Founding Figure Roger Beteille Dies Aged 97
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Tuesday that one of its “founding fathers,” French engineer Roger Berteille, died on June 14 at the age of 97.
Berteille was chief engineer for the development of Airbus’ first aircraft, the A300B wide-body jet introduced in 1972.
The company said in a statement that the he became general manager of Airbus Industrie in 1975, and two years later won the European firm its first orders from the United States, with Eastern Airlines.
He also pushed for the company to expand its product range, and in 1984 launched the A320 narrow-body plane, which in various forms remains the workhorse of the Airbus range.
Berteille retired as president of Airbus Industrie in 1985.
Airbus Industrie, European aircraft-manufacturing consortium formed in 1970 to fill a market niche for short- to medium-range, high-capacity jetliners.
It is now one of the world’s top two commercial aircraft manufacturers, competing directly with the American Boeing Company and frequently dominating the jetliner market in orders, deliveries, or annual revenue.
Full members include the German-French-Spanish-owned European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), with an 80 percent interest, and Britain’s BAE Systems, with 20 percent.
Belgium’s Belairbus and Italy’s Alenia are risk-sharing associate members in selected programmes.
MOST READ
Airbus Founding Figure Roger Beteille Dies Aged 97
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced on Tuesday that one of its “founding fathers,” French engineer Roger Berteille, died on June...
We Must Learn To Appreciate God, Abia Speaker
The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude...
Association Commends Sniper Ban By FG
Mr Shitu Kabir, the National President, Cowpea and Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, has called for outright...
SEMA Warns Ebonyi Residents To Vacate Flood Prone Areas
The State Emergency Management Agency in Ebonyi has warned residents of Ebonyi living within the flood prone areas to vacate...
Autonomy For State Legislature, Judiciary Should Not Be Compromised – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says efforts to ensure autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary will further strengthen democracy and deepen inclusiveness...
IGP Appoints Enugu PPRO National Coordinator Of Police Fight Against Cultism
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has appointed SP Ebere Amaraizu (Enugu PPRO) as National Coordinator of Police Campaign...
Count Me Out Of Your 2023 Presidential Campaign, Says Umahi
The Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has denied speculations making the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS2 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- ENTERTAINMENT1 hour ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- WORLD5 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump