APC Dares Makinde On Stolen Government Vehicles
The All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State has challenged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government under Governor Seyi Makinde over alleged ‘stolen of government’ vehicles by aides of former governor Abiola Ajimobi.
The APC called on the PDP and the state government to publish names of Ajimobi’s aides who ‘stole’ government vehicles.
The party said government should either make public the identity of anyone in illegal possession of government property among the officials who served during the immediate past administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi or stop spending available resources on cheap blackmail and shameful propaganda.
The Seyi Makinde led administration had cried out that most former government officials who served with Sen. Ajimobi carted away vehicles and other unspecified property of the state government before it took over the mantle of government on May 29, 2019.
But Oyo APC said in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its assistant publicity secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, that the noise about the issue of vehicles allegedly taken away by unnamed persons was a clear indication that the PDP was not prepared for the serious business of governance in the state.
“They were desperate for power and now that they have it, they do not know what to do with it. How can a serious party be comfortable with the fact that a governor it sponsored into power cannot role out a significant action plan or blueprint but chose to dwell on mundane issues four weeks after inauguration and without any sign of promise to deliver?
“As concerned stakeholders, we have done our investigation and found out that none of our members went away with official vehicles or any government property illegally as Gov. Makinde and his party want the public to believe.’’
