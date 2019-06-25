CAN To el-Rufai: Address Insecurity Not Religious Preaching

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Kaduna State chapter has called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to devote his energy and attention to addressing the unending challenge of constant kidnappings of people on the highway, in their farms and homes and other forms of insecurity rather than seeking to regulate religious preaching in the state.

This is just as CAN commended the recent court’s ruling on the controversial Executive Bill seeking to regulate religious preaching in Kaduna State.

Addressing a press briefing following a meeting of all the blocks that make up CAN in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, CAN chairman, Kaduna State said, “We wish to state that the judgement of the court is a welcome development and a huge relief to all peace-loving people in the state, both Christians and lovers of peace from other faiths. For the Christians, we suspect that the bill, in the first instance, could be an attempt to bully the different faiths we profess and illegally aimed at obstructing religious preaching, especially the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Given the ominous purpose of the bill, we stand with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Kaduna State Chapter to legally pursue the matter to the apex court of the land. This is because, the Holy Bible commands ALL Christians, not just Pastors, to ‘go into the world and preach the gospel’ (Mathew 28: 19-20 and Mark 16: 15).

“On the weight of the above, we interpret the motive behind the bill as a gross violation of the rights of Christians and all people of Faith to practice their faiths as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution Section 38(1) which gives Nigerians the right to practice the religion of their choice.

“While, according to some feelers, the government may appeal against the judgement, CAN wish to advise the Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration that rather than dissipate valuable time and energy on a matter with a propensity to create further misunderstanding in the state, the government should focus its attention on the security challenges bedevilling the state.

“In fact, it is no longer news that people within Kaduna State are repeatedly being robbed, abducted or killed by armed bandits, often identified as Fulani herdsmen almost on a daily basis. Consequently, families and relations have had to cough out huge sums of money, amid scarce resources, to pay ransom to kidnappers to have their abducted relations freed’’.