NEWS
Consolidate On Achievements On Security, Corruption, Group Tells PMB
The Warri Women Consultative Assembly on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on achievements recorded in security and corruption by his administration in its first tenure in office.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the President of Warri Women Consultative Assembly Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor said the integrity of the president and his zeal to transform the country endeared him to the electorate in the last general election
Lori Ogbebor in an open letter to the president said,’’ We the Warri Women Consultative Assembly welcome you back to Aso Rock and we congratulate you for a hard won victory. God bless you. Our fight for integrity and anti-corruption is a fight we believe in and we, are therefore, determined that it should succeed. This is the only way Nigeria can be a country of pride, stability, free from hunger and penury.’’
She urged the president not to appoint corrupt people into his cabinet, saying, ‘’Since your victory, you must have been bombarded by job seekers. However, we know them, we are writing to remind you and bring to your attention, the feelings of those who have fought along side with you in the struggle for credibility and anti-corruption.
‘’Sir, remember that a lot of us contributed to your victory and we are confident that you would not let us down by appointing men, who have ruined us in their previous positions. Already, people are looking for jobs in the highest places like Ministerial appointments, NNPC, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, DESOPADEC e.t.c.
‘’We ask that you look into the integrity and lives of these people who are asking for these jobs.
A lot of them have cases with the EFCC, ICPC and the police. They are using the power of corruption (money) to suppress these cases, but we know them.’’
Dwelling on problem of insecurity in the country, she said,’’ The security situation is frightening. The situation is getting worse day by day. No nation can move on economically if lives and properties are not secured. The elections are over and the politicians have stopped giving hand-outs to people, leaving guns in the hands of people.
Our Governors should prioritize job creation and each state should set up a think tank to identify the resources for job creation. If jobs, jobs and jobs are not created, the insecurity in the country will spiral out of control.’’
MOST READ
Next Lagos PDP Chairman Must Emerge Constitutionally – Adewale
Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP,) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has called on the National leadership...
Consolidate On Achievements On Security, Corruption, Group Tells PMB
The Warri Women Consultative Assembly on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on achievements recorded in security and...
Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon For 12th African Games Title
The draw for the football event of the 12th African Games has been conducted in Cairo, Egypt with host nation...
Forum Wants Buhari To Sign Electoral Amendment Act
Joint Forum of 60 Presidential Candidates and National Chairmen, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment...
APC Dares Makinde On Stolen Government Vehicles
The All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State has challenged the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government...
Sanwo-Olu Seeks Residents’ Enrolment For Health Insurance Scheme
Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagos residents to register for the Lagos State Health...
Court Dissolves 16-Yr-Old Marriage In Ibadan Over Persistent Quarrels
The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Ademola Odunade, on Tuesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Rukayat...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- ENTERTAINMENT2 hours ago
‘Don’t Link Me With Helicopter Incidents At Ore’, Says Julian Osula
- NEWS3 hours ago
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- WORLD5 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS14 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed From April 2016 To Date
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
African Soccer Wants Action Against Cameroon