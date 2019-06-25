Consolidate On Achievements On Security, Corruption, Group Tells PMB

The Warri Women Consultative Assembly on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on achievements recorded in security and corruption by his administration in its first tenure in office.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the President of Warri Women Consultative Assembly Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor said the integrity of the president and his zeal to transform the country endeared him to the electorate in the last general election

Lori Ogbebor in an open letter to the president said,’’ We the Warri Women Consultative Assembly welcome you back to Aso Rock and we congratulate you for a hard won victory. God bless you. Our fight for integrity and anti-corruption is a fight we believe in and we, are therefore, determined that it should succeed. This is the only way Nigeria can be a country of pride, stability, free from hunger and penury.’’

She urged the president not to appoint corrupt people into his cabinet, saying, ‘’Since your victory, you must have been bombarded by job seekers. However, we know them, we are writing to remind you and bring to your attention, the feelings of those who have fought along side with you in the struggle for credibility and anti-corruption.

‘’Sir, remember that a lot of us contributed to your victory and we are confident that you would not let us down by appointing men, who have ruined us in their previous positions. Already, people are looking for jobs in the highest places like Ministerial appointments, NNPC, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, DESOPADEC e.t.c.

‘’We ask that you look into the integrity and lives of these people who are asking for these jobs.

A lot of them have cases with the EFCC, ICPC and the police. They are using the power of corruption (money) to suppress these cases, but we know them.’’

Dwelling on problem of insecurity in the country, she said,’’ The security situation is frightening. The situation is getting worse day by day. No nation can move on economically if lives and properties are not secured. The elections are over and the politicians have stopped giving hand-outs to people, leaving guns in the hands of people.

Our Governors should prioritize job creation and each state should set up a think tank to identify the resources for job creation. If jobs, jobs and jobs are not created, the insecurity in the country will spiral out of control.’’