Court Dissolves 16-Yr-Old Marriage In Ibadan Over Persistent Quarrels

Published

1 min ago

on

The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Ademola Odunade, on Tuesday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between one Rukayat Idriss and husband, Salawudeen, over persistent quarrels and lack of care.

“In the interest of peace, the union between Rukayat and Salawudeen has ceased to be.

“Custody of the three children produced by the union is granted to Salawudeen,” the Arbitrator said.

Rukayat had approached the court, saying she could no longer sleep in her matrimonial home due to fear caused by incessant nightmares.

“For many years now, I have not been sleeping like a normal human being in my matrimonial home due to unending bad dreams.

“I can’t just tell if it is due to his calling as an Alfa(Islamic cleric) or not.

“Moreover, Salawudeen has refused to fix the door to my bedroom.

“My lord, all my complaints and plea to Salawudeen about the bad dreams that I have been having have fallen on deaf ears as he did nothing about it.

“I was compelled to pack out of his home, but Salawudeen got my senior sister arrested by the police.

“Unfortunately, that sister of mine is now dead.

“Currently, Salawudeen is harassing my mother so that she could force me to continue in the union with him,” Rukayat, a resident of Idi Arere area of Ibadan,  said.

The respondent, who opposed the divorce suit, did not debunk the allegations leveled against him.

Salawudeen told the court that he had made a vow not to separate with his wife no matter the circumstance.

“I thought that Rukayat’s late sister hid her from me when I was looking for her and that was the reason I got her arrested by the police.

“It is also true that she complained about her nightmares and door that needed fixing.

“Please, don’t separate us, I still love Rukayat,” Salawudeen had told the court. (NAN)

MOST POPULAR

