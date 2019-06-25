POLITICS
Edo Assembly Speaker Inaugurates 2 More Members-elect
Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, yesterday, inaugurated two members-elect, further depleting the 15-man camp reportedly loyal to the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to 13.
The two newly sworn-in members are Sunday Ojiezele, representing Esan South East and Emmanuel Okoduwa representing Esan North East Constituency II.
They took the oath of office after completing due documentation and were formally inaugurated by the speaker.
This brings to 11, the total number of members of the Edo State Assembly, so far sworn-in, as at yesterday, after the House was inaugurated on June, 17 with 9 members, to commence legislative business for the 7th Assembly.
During the sitting, the Speaker said that the inauguration was done after the members had completed documentation and to also prove to the world that the lawmakers were not shielding anyone from accessing the House.
Addressing journalists, Okiye said, “After the inauguration of the House, the sitting was adjourned to July 17, but exigencies have necessitated the recall of members from their various committee assignments, reason being that it has become very necessary to demonstrate to the world that this House is not intended to shut out anybody.
“Last Friday, the Clerk of the House brought to my knowledge that two members-elect have completed their documentation. I immediately told them to come forward for inauguration, and issued a notice of this sitting where the members were inaugurated.”
He said the move was to encourage members-elect who are foot-dragging to complete their documentation, noting, “They should know that we were serious when we told them to complete their documentation and come forward to be sworn-in. As a matter of fact, this House has a responsibility to the people. We must hit the ground running. We have constituted our Principal Officers Council so that some decisions that need to be referred to the Principal Officers can now be done and the council can take decisions.”
At the sitting, the House ratified a letter from the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the appointment of Principal Officers.
Upon ratification, the Assembly appointed Roland Asoro representing Orhionmwon South Constituency as House leader.
The House also appointed Henry Okhuarobo representing Ikpoba-Okha Constituency as Chief Whip; Marcus Onobun representing Esan West as Deputy House Leader and Nosa Okunbor as co-opted member of the Principal Officers Council.
MOST READ
Edo Assembly Speaker Inaugurates 2 More Members-elect
Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, yesterday, inaugurated two members-elect, further depleting the 15-man camp reportedly loyal...
2019 Polls: Friends ‘ll Criticise, Enemies Condemn – INEC Chairman
The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu said yesterday that friends will constructively criticise the conduct of...
Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s Rift Ignites Realignment In Edo
As the build up to the Edo 2020 governorship race thickens, the cold war between Governor Obaseki and the APC...
… Appoints Nkemadu Director Public Affairs
The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Nkemadu as its new director...
A’Ibom Govt Writes UK High Commissioner, Faults Travel Alert
The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the recent UK travel ban on its citizens to 21 states including...
Do Not Expect Debt Relief, U.S. Warns Africa
The U.S. top Africa diplomat, Tibor Nagy, warned in Pretoria, South Africa on Monday that African countries running up debt...
Nigeria, Not A Fragile State — World Bank
The World Bank Group on addressing Fragility, Conflict and Violence (FCV) has said that Nigeria is not a fragile state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- LAW13 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS11 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- FOOTBALL13 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Ethiopia ‘Coup Ringleader Killed’