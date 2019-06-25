NEWS
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state to take advantage of the early preparations to register for the Holy Pilgrimage to Rome and Israel.
At the flag-off ceremony for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, representative of Edo State Governor and Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Hon. Mika Amanokha, urged Christians to see the journey to the Holy Land as a means for spiritual upliftment and transformation.
He said, “We believe that all the pilgrims will be touched and positively transformed to contribute their quota to the development of their families, this state and the nation.”
He added that the state government will continue to encourage individuals who intend to go on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as necessary logistics are being put in place to ensure a seamless journey.
The commissioner explained that the fare for the pilgrimage is tentatively put at N909, 500.00 for intending pilgrims going to both Israel and Rome, while the fare for pilgrims going to Israel only will cost N719, 500.00.
He noted, “The amount will take care of your visa as well. It will cover the flight from point of departure in Nigeria to Rome, Tel Aviv and back to Nigeria, including accommodation, buffet feeding throughout, local transportation in Rome and Israel, medical and insurance, among others, in the Holy Land for 11 days.”
Chairman of the Edo State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said the pilgrimage to the Holy land gives Christians the opportunity to strengthen their faith in Christ and attract more spiritual blessings.
He said the welfare of pilgrims is one of the board’s top priorities, which includes adequate arrangement for accommodation and transportation during the pilgrimage.
Secretary of the Board, Sir Patrick Emiator Ihayere explained that some of the sites to be visited include Bethlehem, Nazareth, the Garden Tomb, the Vatican City and the Garden of Gethsemane, among others.
MOST READ
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within...
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities...
Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route
Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt...
Belemaoil Lifts Two Musicians, Others With N30m
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited yesterday empowered 10 people, including two musicians, Dauye Youdubagha, and Tamunoemi Debo-Gold, with about N30 Million...
Ex-Minister, Adedoja, Seeks More Varsities
A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday called for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria while...
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local...
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- WORLD2 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS24 hours ago
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development