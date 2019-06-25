Connect with us
NEWS

Etika: Body Found In Search For Missing YouTuber

Published

58 mins ago

on

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Etika have found a body in New York City’s East River.

The body has yet to be formally identified. Police say the investigation is continuing.

The gamer, 29, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was reported missing six days ago. His belongings, including his Nintendo Switch, were found on Manhattan Bridge on Monday.

Etika

He had uploaded an eight-minute YouTube video in which he talked about suicide.

Etika is popular for playing and discussing Nintendo games on YouTube and the streaming platform Twitch.

His Twitch account has been deleted but other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible.

He has 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.

Etika joined YouTube in 2012.

He is best known for his reaction videos, where he responded to new releases and products, mainly from games giant Nintendo.

The 29-year-old has worried his followers with his behaviour on social media in the past, with the police called to his home following a suicide threat.

Uploaded at midnight on the evening of the 19 June (19:00 BST), his latest YouTube video, titled I’m sorry, features Etika walking the streets of New York.

In the film, he apologises for pushing people away and confirms he suffers from mental illness.

He also talks about social media, advising “caution” around using it too much.

“It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion,” he says.

“It consumed me.”

The original video was removed but copies have been uploaded by other YouTube users.

 

BBC

