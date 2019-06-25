NEWS
Etika: Body Found In Search For Missing YouTuber
Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Etika have found a body in New York City’s East River.
The body has yet to be formally identified. Police say the investigation is continuing.
The gamer, 29, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, was reported missing six days ago. His belongings, including his Nintendo Switch, were found on Manhattan Bridge on Monday.
He had uploaded an eight-minute YouTube video in which he talked about suicide.
Etika is popular for playing and discussing Nintendo games on YouTube and the streaming platform Twitch.
His Twitch account has been deleted but other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible.
He has 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.
Etika joined YouTube in 2012.
He is best known for his reaction videos, where he responded to new releases and products, mainly from games giant Nintendo.
The 29-year-old has worried his followers with his behaviour on social media in the past, with the police called to his home following a suicide threat.
Uploaded at midnight on the evening of the 19 June (19:00 BST), his latest YouTube video, titled I’m sorry, features Etika walking the streets of New York.
In the film, he apologises for pushing people away and confirms he suffers from mental illness.
He also talks about social media, advising “caution” around using it too much.
“It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion,” he says.
“It consumed me.”
The original video was removed but copies have been uploaded by other YouTube users.
BBC
MOST READ
10 Killed In Wukari High Way Road Blocks
Following the ongoing Tiv/Jukun communal clash, not fewer than ten persons were reported been killed at different road blocks within...
Sokoto Spent N17bn On Agriculture – Tambuwal
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed that his government spent no fewer than 17 billion naira on agricultural activities...
Turkish Airlines Opens Port Harcourt – Istanbul Route
Turkish Airlines yesterday opened its Port Harcourt to Istanbul route with the launch of it’s inuagural flight to Port Harcourt...
Belemaoil Lifts Two Musicians, Others With N30m
Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited yesterday empowered 10 people, including two musicians, Dauye Youdubagha, and Tamunoemi Debo-Gold, with about N30 Million...
Ex-Minister, Adedoja, Seeks More Varsities
A former Minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, on Tuesday called for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria while...
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local...
Edo Commences Preparation For 2019 Christian Pilgrimage
The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- NEWS22 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Zamfara: Ex-Gov Yari Leaves N251bn Debt
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa
- NEWS22 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- WORLD2 hours ago
‘Mental Retardation’: Iran’s President Mocks Donald Trump
- NEWS24 hours ago
TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development