NEWS
‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the title, ‘acting minister’ to the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.
In a statement signed by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the administration, Tony Ogunleye, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the administration noted that there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The permanent secretary, according to the statement, craves the indulgence of the public and the media to refrain from creating non-existent portfolios, for him as a career civil servant. Ogunleye also noted that the permanent secretary could not be acting for a non-existing minister, just as he requested for kind compliance.
“It has come to the attention of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, that some members of the public including some media practitioners have ascribed the title of ‘Acting Minister’ of the FCT to his name in their reportage.
‘‘ He wishes to state in very clear terms that he is the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA and not an ‘Acting Minister’ as there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
MOST READ
‘Delta APC’s Problem Started With Last Congress’
Comrade Christian Chime is an All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Delta State. In this interview with INNEH BARTH,...
‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the...
Edo Assembly Speaker Inaugurates 2 More Members-elect
Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, yesterday, inaugurated two members-elect, further depleting the 15-man camp reportedly loyal...
2019 Polls: Friends ‘ll Criticise, Enemies Condemn – INEC Chairman
The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu said yesterday that friends will constructively criticise the conduct of...
Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s Rift Ignites Realignment In Edo
As the build up to the Edo 2020 governorship race thickens, the cold war between Governor Obaseki and the APC...
… Appoints Nkemadu Director Public Affairs
The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Nkemadu as its new director...
A’Ibom Govt Writes UK High Commissioner, Faults Travel Alert
The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the recent UK travel ban on its citizens to 21 states including...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- LAW13 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS11 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- FOOTBALL13 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Ethiopia ‘Coup Ringleader Killed’