‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the title, ‘acting minister’ to the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the administration, Tony Ogunleye, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the administration noted that there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The permanent secretary, according to the statement, craves the indulgence of the public and the media to refrain from creating non-existent portfolios, for him as a career civil servant. Ogunleye also noted that the permanent secretary could not be acting for a non-existing minister, just as he requested for kind compliance.

“It has come to the attention of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, that some members of the public including some media practitioners have ascribed the title of ‘Acting Minister’ of the FCT to his name in their reportage.

‘‘ He wishes to state in very clear terms that he is the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA and not an ‘Acting Minister’ as there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”