Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘

Published

1 min ago

on

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the title, ‘acting minister’ to the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the administration, Tony Ogunleye, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the administration noted that there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The permanent secretary, according to the statement, craves the indulgence of the public and the media to refrain from creating non-existent portfolios, for him as a career civil servant.  Ogunleye also noted that the permanent secretary could not be acting for a non-existing minister, just as he requested for kind compliance.

“It has come to the attention of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, that some members of the public including some media practitioners have ascribed the title of ‘Acting Minister’ of the FCT to his name in their reportage.

‘‘ He wishes to state in very clear terms that he is the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA and not an ‘Acting Minister’ as there is no such designation in the civil service structure or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

 

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

FEATURES1 min ago

‘Delta APC’s Problem Started With Last Congress’

Comrade Christian Chime is an All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Delta State. In this interview with INNEH BARTH,...
NEWS1 min ago

‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the...
POLITICS6 mins ago

Edo Assembly Speaker Inaugurates 2 More Members-elect

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, yesterday, inaugurated two members-elect, further depleting the 15-man camp reportedly loyal...
POLITICS9 mins ago

2019 Polls: Friends ‘ll Criticise, Enemies Condemn – INEC Chairman

The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu said yesterday that friends will constructively criticise the conduct of...
FEATURES11 mins ago

Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s Rift Ignites Realignment In Edo

As the build up to the Edo 2020 governorship race thickens, the cold war between Governor Obaseki and the APC...
BUSINESS14 mins ago

… Appoints Nkemadu Director Public Affairs

The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Nkemadu as its new director...
NEWS4 hours ago

A’Ibom Govt Writes UK High Commissioner, Faults Travel Alert

The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the recent UK travel ban on its citizens to 21 states including...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: