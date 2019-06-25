‘Forte Oil Set For New Frontiers’

With his proven track record, the new chief executive officer of Forte Oil, Olumide Adeosun would be taking the company to new frontiers market.

According to a release from Forte Oil to LEADERSHIP, with extensive knowledge developed over 18 years of experience encompassing oil and gas, renewable energy, power, and strategy both locally and internationally, Adeosun has a proven track record of technical delivery, senior leadership, and strategic foresight.

“Over his career, he has led profitable businesses and is a recognised thought leader in the energy sector.”

The company noted that “Adeosun began his career at Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) in London in 1998, where he provided advisory services to a range of multinational clients in the financial sector. In 2004, he worked as a consultant to British Petroleum (BP) Plc on a compliance program and eventually moved to join the company as group control manager, BP Finance. At BP Plc, he helped to deliver a successful organisational transformation program, reducing complexity across the firm’s global financial business processes.”

It added that “Following the successful delivery of the transformation program, he held several commercial roles in BP Plc, eventually culminating in his playing a key role in the integrated supply and trading business.

“He supported the development of a West Africa trading and shipping strategy, which was instrumental in opening oil trades with Nigerian and West African counterparties.

“In 2011, he was appointed vice president, Commercial Development & Operations for BP’s Nigeria trading business, which delivered a gross profit of $12 million in the first year of operations in West Africa.

“Prior to his recent appointment as CEO of Forte Oil Plc, Adeosun led the Energy & Power (West Africa) Practice at Price Waterhouse Cooper. He held various leadership roles including, Head of Strategy Consulting for West Africa and Head of Capital Projects and Infrastructure where he was lead adviser on a number of multi-billion-dollar projects. Notably, he co-led the buy-side advisory of one of the largest acquisition deals in the Nigerian downstream oil and gas sector.

“While at PwC, he contributed to leading industry publications including “Nigeria’s Refining Revolution” (2016), which still serves as a roadmap for local refining in Nigeria. He is also a PwC Africa Values Award Winner (2017).”

On his education background, Forte Oil said that “Olu holds a BSc in Architecture from Woodbury University, California and an MSc in Mathematics from Royal Holloway College, University of London.”

Also, on the company’s new chief financial officer, Moshood Olajide, Forte Oil stated that “Olajide is a lawyer with dual Nigerian and New York Bar memberships. A chartered accountant and tax professional, he enjoyed rapid growth at Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC), a multi- disciplinary firm due to his versatility.

“His responsibilities spanned financial reporting, statutory audit, capital projects and infrastructure deals advisory; energy, utility and mining deals advisory, general tax advisory, deal structuring and compliance services; regulatory services; client training services and company secretarial services covering many sectors of the economy, especially oil and gas.

“Prior to this, he had a stint with Aluko & Oyebode Law Firm where he had the responsibility for general legal advisory, company secretariat, negotiation drafting and review of commercial agreements, litigation and arbitration.”

The company noted that “Olajide holds an LL.M Degree from Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of Law from Obafemi Awolowo University. Additionally, he is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, New York County Lawyers’ Association and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.”

The change in top management is as a result of the sale of 74.02 per cent shareholding from Mr. Femi Otedola to Prudent Energy Limited, investing through Ignite Investments and Commodities.

The chairman of Ignite and chief executive of Prudent Energy Services Limited, Mr. Abdulwasiu Sowami, stated that, this investment was of strategic importance to support the company’s quest of continuously adding value to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He noted that the next phase of Forte Oil’s growth would focus on increasing volumes, diversifying business operations, widening distribution networks and extracting potential synergies with partners, saying that “We look forward to working as part of the Forte Oil family to achieve this growth.”