Group Tasks Niger Delta Ex-Militants On Peace

The President of Foundation for Peace and Non-Violence in Nigeria, Comrade, Onengiya Erekosima has called on Niger Delta ex-militants to join his group to campaign for Peace, not only in the Niger Delta but Nigeria as a whole.

Erekosima who made the during the conferment of the award of Impact Humanity African Achiever on him by Impact Watch Magazine in conjunction with Legacy International Summit group said the ex-militants who were granted pardon owe the Nigerian society the responsibility to appeal to youths engaging in gun fight to lay down their arms and embrace peace as they had done.

He appealed to them to consider that as a legacy they would leave for their generation and generation unborn, stressing that it did not make sense for them to be pardoned and return to their homes to enjoy their lives.

He added that life is about what you do to better the lives of others.

“I call on all ex-war lords and other ex-agitators to work with me to appeal to Nigerian youths not to engage in violence so that we can have a better society. Now that they enjoy their pardon, they owe society a responsibility to dissuade the young persons from towing the path of destruction”, Erekosima advised.

He pointed out that he made a lot of sacrifices at the risk of his life for which the ex-war lords could bear him witness for Peace to reign in the Niger Delta, noting that he was the one who brought the idea of Amnesty.