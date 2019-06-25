BUSINESS
‘Internet Code Of Practice Ready Soon’
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is finalising the process of instituting Internet code of practice for the telecom industry in order to ensure appropriate conduct in the cyberspace.
The head, information and reference at the commission’s consumer affairs bureau (CAB), Ismail Adedigba restated this to participants at the 106th edition of consumer outreach programme (COP) held yesterday in Benin, Edo State.
Speaking on behalf of the director, consumer affairs bureau, Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, he declared that since the liberalisation of the telecom industry, there had been an unprecedented increase in the usage of Internet-based solutions and services in the country.
“NCC deems it necessary to institute an Internet Industry Code of Practice to guide the governance process and addressing attendant challenges of stakeholders.
“The Internet code is a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers as well as address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others” he pointed out.
Adedigba noted that without consumers becoming aware of cybercrime trends and making efforts to ensure safe use of connected devices, cybercriminals would continue to make cyberspace unsafe, adding “this explains the commission’s focus on sensitizing telecom consumers about their roles in mitigating the effects of cybercrimes.”
He reminded telecom consumers to be cautious of the type of information they post online and imbibe responsible Internet and phone usage etiquette.
