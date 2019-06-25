NEWS
KEDCO Embraces Research, Innovation
The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has said the company would embrace all the innovations and researchers needed.
This he said is to improve the future of power in Northern Nigeria.
Gwamna stated this on the sidelines of an interactive session on power sector in Abuja on Tuesday with the theme: “How can Kaduna and KEDCO best thrive and prosper out to 2030, given Northern Nigeria’s complex and volatile environment, challenges of poverty and industrialization, and the dynamics of the power sector.’’
In a statement to Leadership signed by KEDCO Head, corporate Communication,
Ibrahim sani Shawai, it stressed that Gwamna had said that “without detailed research towards the understanding of the many factors militating against power, improvement in the sector may be minimal”
The KEDCO boss noted that the power sector holds the key to industrialisation of Northern Nigeria and improvement of the living standard of the people, adding that when there is improvement in the sector, many of the challenges would be easier solved.
“If it means going back to the research room and embracing innovations to improve power sector from generation to transmission to distribution, we need such. When power improves in this part of Nigeria, many challenges would go.
“Many of the companies that want to establish agro allied and processing industries and just thinking of power would be glad to have an improvement in this regard which they will embrace to grow their vision.
“Our vision as major stakeholders and other stakeholders in the power sector will give birth to other visions especially those small scale businesses that would help in alleviating poverty and empowering rural dwellers,’’ he said.
Gwamna stressed that the workshop is timely and would go a long way towards equipping participants with the wealth of experience that the future of power in Northern Nigeria needed.
He thanked the organisers and charged all participants to use the opportunity to window-shop for ideas that could have direct impact bearing on the lives of our children yet unborn in Nigeria.
Participants at the Workshop were drawn from KEDCO and Kaduna Electric is organized by the School of International Futures (SOIF) and is scheduled to end on June 27, 2019
