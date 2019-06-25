FEATURED
Kidnapping In Nigeria Exaggerated, Says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is not indifferent to the spate of kidnapping and banditry in the country.
Osinbajo quickly added that the kidnapping was not new in Nigeria, adding that it was being exaggerated.
The vice president, who spoke at a town hall meeting in New York on Sunday evening, said that the social media was blowing kidnap cases out of proportion.
His comment was a response to several questions he was asked on the security situation in Nigeria.
Members of the audience had taken turns to express their concern about the reported spate of killings and kidnappings back home and wanted to know what the government was doing to address the situation.
Osinbajo said that “with respect to general kidnapping which we have seen in parts of the country, again, this is not entirely new. In fact, some of the kidnapping stories you read or listen to are simply not true anywhere, some are fuelled by politics.
“There are cases of kidnapping, no question at all about that, but some of the more dramatic stories that you hear are simply not true. Every report of kidnapping we receive, we try to verify, and at the end of the day you find out that people just tell all sorts of stories,” he said.
The vice president said that the federal government was working with the states to check kidnapping where it was actually taking place, using technology to track the perpetrators.
He added that the efforts were already yielding results with several arrests made by security agencies in the affected areas.
Osinbajo said that the government was capable of addressing the security challenges and assured Nigerians that the news “will be a lot better very soon”.
Turning to banditry and farmers/herders clashes in the North West and North Central zones, the vice president described them as “resource conflicts.”
According to him, banditry, especially in Zamfara and Katsina States, was more of a fight over the control of mining sites by armed groups.
He said that the government was taking several measures, including shutting down the mines, to address the problem.
“In the North Central, we have the livestock transformation plan to address the farmers/herders conflict. Ultimately, it is ranching that will solve the problem because you cannot have people wandering across the country with their cattle.
“It is not helpful to them, this they know, because ranching is more convenient and profitable. So, we are building herd dams in the northern states so that people don’t necessarily come down south in search for water and green pastures for their herds.
“We are also trying to ensure we provide grazing areas before we come to cattle routes,” he added.
Agency report quoted Osinbajo as saying that in fairness to herders, the livestock sector had not enjoyed the kind of government’s funding and support accorded farmers over the years.
He said that there was also the need for government’s intervention in livestock, and solicited private sector support and investment in that area.
MOST READ
Kidnapping In Nigeria Exaggerated, Says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is not indifferent to the spate of kidnapping and banditry...
CBN Kicks Off PMB’s 100m Jobs Project
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced policies and programmes to create 10 million jobs in the next five...
You Can’t Access INEC Server, Tribunal Tells Atiku, PDP
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declined to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow...
Land Border Vehicle Import Ban Still In Effect – Customs
Contrary to insinuations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has maintained that the importation of used and new vehicles through the...
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed From April 2016 To Date
Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmad Fintiri has directed the immediate sack of local government staff emploayed after April 2016 to...
CAN To el-Rufai: Address Insecurity Not Religious Preaching
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Kaduna State chapter has called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to devote his energy and attention...
Troops Kill 3 Terrorists, Rescue 95 Kidnap Victims In Borno
Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and 22 Brigade in collaboration with members of Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- LAW15 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS13 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Ethiopia ‘Coup Ringleader Killed’
- NEWS10 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa