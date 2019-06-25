NEWS
Kidnapping: Police Rescued 3 Abducted Lebanese Nationals In Rivers
Rivers Police Command says it has rescued three Lebanese nationals who were abducted at a construction site in Andoni Local Government of Rivers on June 8.
The command Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the rescue in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
“The three Lebanese nationals abducted on June 8 about 7.40am at a construction site in Andoni have been rescued unhurt.
“The victims were rescued as a result of intense pressure mounted on them by the police and strategic role played by Chairman of Andoni area, Lawrence Paul.
“The victims are: Tony Stephan, 63, Chandy Lahoud and Emile Skaff.
“Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime,” Omoni said.
Omoni added that the rescued workers had been debriefed and were currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.
The spokesman, however, did not provide details of how the workers were rescued or where they were kept before their rescue.(NAN)
