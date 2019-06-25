FOOTBALL
Liverpool To Sign Coveted Dutch Defender
Liverpool are putting the final touches on signing PEC Zwolle’s highly rated teenage defender Sepp van den Berg, sources have told ESPN FC.
PSV Eindhoven had been given permission to negotiate a deal for the 17-year-old, who has also been heavily monitored by Bayern Munich and Ajax, but the centre-back has opted for Anfield as his next destination.
The fee is expected to be in the region of £2 million for a player, entering the final year of his contract, touted as one of the brightest talents in Dutch football.
His Liverpool medical is pencilled in for Wednesday and an official announcement from the club is expected before Friday.
Van den Berg made his first-team debut for Zwolle in 2017-18, featuring seven times in their Eredivisie campaign, before making 16 appearances last season.
They had hoped to tie him to an extension, but could not compete with the clubs hoping to secure his services.
The Netherlands under-19 international would initially go into Liverpool’s academy set-up, but like his countryman Ki-Jana Hoever, is expected to ultimately push for first-team involvement.
Van den Berg, strong in the tackle and comfortable in possession, but needing to develop his ability to dominate in the air, will become the Reds’ first signing this summer.
As reported by ESPN FC, Liverpool will be patient during the summer transfer window, a policy which allows them to recruit game changers should they become available.
