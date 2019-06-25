Man Seeks IGP’s Intervention Over Threat To Life

A police witness, Isah Abubakar, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to probe the alleged threat to his life by some police operatives over the murder of one Elijah Ogor in Ayegbaju Ekiti, in Oye local government area of Ekiti State. Abubakar, 45, who is a Fulani from Ilorin, Kwara State, had stood as witness in the murder case of the deceased said to be of Benue State extraction. He alleged that the police have made him the prime suspect in the case after the suspected killer known as Babuga, was later arrested in Ido Ekiti.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Abubakar said he only gave the police some information which he believed led to the arrest of the suspect, only for the police to turn the heat against him and subject him to untold hardship in the last one week. According to him, “I knew about the incident when someIgedde people came to me with machetes and other dangerous weapons after Ogor was brutally murdered in his farm. They said I am the Fulani man they know, so they planned to attack me until some indigenes of the town stopped them. ‘’I called the Seriki Abashe, the head of the Fulani people in that area who lives in Ido Ekiti. He told me to confirm the incidence and I went there with some police officers. Later that day, he called to inform me that the suspect has been arrested and we should come for him.”

Abubakar said the suspect was handed over to the police in Oye Ekiti, but trouble started when the case was transferred to Lokoja, the Zone 8 headquarters of the Nigeria Police. He said, ‘’I was called by a policeman in Oye and asked to make myself available for a trip to Lokoja. I was ready to go but they had one excuse or the other for about three days, so we couldn’t make the trip. ‘’They started threatening me after that, saying I would answer for the murder if I don’t make myself available.’’