NEWS
Man Seeks IGP’s Intervention Over Threat To Life
A police witness, Isah Abubakar, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to probe the alleged threat to his life by some police operatives over the murder of one Elijah Ogor in Ayegbaju Ekiti, in Oye local government area of Ekiti State. Abubakar, 45, who is a Fulani from Ilorin, Kwara State, had stood as witness in the murder case of the deceased said to be of Benue State extraction. He alleged that the police have made him the prime suspect in the case after the suspected killer known as Babuga, was later arrested in Ido Ekiti.
Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Abubakar said he only gave the police some information which he believed led to the arrest of the suspect, only for the police to turn the heat against him and subject him to untold hardship in the last one week. According to him, “I knew about the incident when someIgedde people came to me with machetes and other dangerous weapons after Ogor was brutally murdered in his farm. They said I am the Fulani man they know, so they planned to attack me until some indigenes of the town stopped them. ‘’I called the Seriki Abashe, the head of the Fulani people in that area who lives in Ido Ekiti. He told me to confirm the incidence and I went there with some police officers. Later that day, he called to inform me that the suspect has been arrested and we should come for him.”
Abubakar said the suspect was handed over to the police in Oye Ekiti, but trouble started when the case was transferred to Lokoja, the Zone 8 headquarters of the Nigeria Police. He said, ‘’I was called by a policeman in Oye and asked to make myself available for a trip to Lokoja. I was ready to go but they had one excuse or the other for about three days, so we couldn’t make the trip. ‘’They started threatening me after that, saying I would answer for the murder if I don’t make myself available.’’
MOST READ
Man Seeks IGP’s Intervention Over Threat To Life
A police witness, Isah Abubakar, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to probe the alleged threat...
Why FG Is Interested In Developing PSIN – Oyo-Ita
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has given the rationale behind federal government’s...
Buratai To Soldiers: We Must Be Proud Of Our Nation
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has implored officers and men of the Nigerian Army (NA)...
Your Woes Are Self-inflicted, Ekiti APC Tells PDP
The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Ekiti State has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to look inward...
Lagos Records 5,000 Deaths Via Road Accidents
Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
Oyo Ranks First In Cyber Crimes In S/West,Says EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office yesterday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number of...
Umahi Denies South East Govs’ Endorsement Of MACBAN Vigilante
As the controversies surrounding the alleged proposal by the Miyetti Alah to organise local vigilante groups in the South East...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- LAW15 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS14 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS10 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Ethiopia ‘Coup Ringleader Killed’
- NEWS11 hours ago
FMC, Keffi Staff Protest Appointment Of New Clinical Head
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Declares Free Education in Public Schools in Adamawa