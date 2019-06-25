BUSINESS
NCC Grants HYLAS 4 Satellite Space Landing Right Permit To AVANTI
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted its first landing right permit to AVANTI Communications Group Plc, a UK- based satellite operator, for hosting of its HYLAS 4 Satellite space segment over Nigerian territory.
Speaking during the formal presentation of the permit to AVANTI at the Commission’s headquarters yesterday in Abuja, the executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, explained landing permit implies authorisation that allows operators to beam its signal over the territorial integrity of a country, saying the landing permit, the first of its kind in satellite communications in Nigeria, was a direct consequence of one of its operators employing the services of the satellite operator.
Danbatta represented by the Commission’s director of spectrum administration, Engr. Austin Nwaulunne, pointed out that AVANTI was the only operator that has invested in the installation of international gateways and data centres in Africa.
“AVANTI has a fleet of satellites and one of them which is called HYLAS-4 is used to extend coverage to West, Central and Sub-Saharan Africa, and it is one of these satellites (called HYLAS-4) that has been deployed to extend coverage over Nigerian territory. This satellite uses the latest Ka-band satellite technology and has additional capacity to the tune of 2GHz.
“This high capacity service has come to Nigeria through an international gateway that has been deployed by one of our local operators. With such high capacity facility in place and easily accessible, our local operators can now be more encouraged to deploy services via satellite to serve the underserved/unserved areas hence bridging the digital divide currently being experienced by the nation,” he added.
In her remarks, the chief regulatory officer, AVANTI, Ann Vandenbroucke, said the deployment of the satellite would enable immediate broadband access and faster internet services to Nigerians, saying the permit was a big step forward for Nigeria and its economy.
