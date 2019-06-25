WORLD
New UN Envoy Seeks Lasting Peace In Somalia
Newly appointed Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, on has vowed to seek lasting peace and prosperity in Somalia.
Swan, who arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday, is also the Head of Mission for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia.
He said that he would work with Somalis and international partners to achieve peace and stability.
“I am excited about working together with national and international partners to achieve lasting progress towards the peace and prosperity that the Somali people so richly deserve.’’
Swan replaces Haysom whom the Somali government early this year accused of “violating protocols’’ and “deliberately interfering’’ in the country’s internal affairs.
The envoy who hails from the U.S. was appointed to the post on May 30 and brings a wealth of experience in sub-Saharan Africa to the UN.
His first assignment to Somalia was 25 years ago when he served as a political officer in the Office of the U.S. special envoy for Somalia from 1994 to 1996.
“My previous experience in Somalia occurred in a bilateral role, but I now have the honour and responsibility of representing the UN and by extension, the broader international community in the country,’’ Swan said.
In more recent times, Swan worked as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs in 2007-2008.
He was also U.S. ambassador to Djibouti between 2008 and 2011 and the U.S. special representative for Somalia from 2011 to 2013.
He ended his State Department career as U.S. Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he served from 2013 to 2016.
