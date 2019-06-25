Open Budget: 11 States To Miss World Bank’s N228.7bn Incentive

In spite of a N228.7 billion ($750 million) incentive provided by the World Bank to encourage public finance transparency in Nigeria, 11 states are yet to make their finances public by publishing their annual budgets.

The assessment of the availability of public finance documents in state government domains by BudgIT, a civic organisation reveals that only 25 states’ approved budgets are available online, a few of which are summarized scanned documents.

BudgIT in a statement issued yesterday said the state governments have proved that the returns from the usual business of budget secrecy are much more fulfilling to them than the $750million incentive provided by the World Bank to encourage public finance transparency in Nigeria.

It said 11 states, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Imo, Nasarawa, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamfara) are yet to publish the details of their 2019 budget online, as of June 3, 2019, while Kwara State budget went missing on its website immediately after the recent transition.

“This contravenes the ideals of openness and transparency in the management of public resources, which is the requisite guidelines for the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, a product of mutual agreement between the financial institution and the federal government to strengthen fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability in Nigerian states as a means to turbocharge their revenue base, increase fiscal efficiency in public expenditure while reducing debt overhangs,” the statement read.

The World Bank Program-for Result which would cover the fiscal performance of states from 2018 to 2021 is a hybrid with two components of activities that support Nigerian states to achieve the key result areas of a performance-based financing component for state governments and a technical assistance (TA) component for states and selected national-level institutions, which would be implemented as an investment project financing (IPF).

The program would support the full and sustained implementation of a strategic subset of reforms from the FSP and the open government partnership (OGP) commitments that are implemented at the state-level. The PforR would over four fiscal years: 2018-2021.

The project, in which all the 36 state governments submitted written expressions of interest, commenced late 2018, after the endorsement by the National Economic Council in March.

BudgIT’s principal lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said “we must emphasise that Imo, Zamfara and Sokoto states have not published their budget documents since 2017, whereas Lagos State, which provides only a thumbnail of it, has a history of notoriously resisting attempts to uncover its financial dealings, thus embedding corruption.

“This situation notwithstanding, BudgIT will not give in on its advocacy for transparency and accountability in Nigeria. We shall look more critically at the proactiveness in the disclosure of financial information by Nigerian states as well as their compliance with the Freedom of Information Act.”

According to him, it was commendable that many other states have released full budget documents to the public. However, those documents must always be published within a reasonable timeframe in an accessible format. This is pivotal in enabling citizens to engage legislators during budget debates. States with partially detailed budget documents – in public domains – must provide details of capital projects.