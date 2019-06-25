BUSINESS
Open Budget: 11 States To Miss World Bank’s N228.7bn Incentive
In spite of a N228.7 billion ($750 million) incentive provided by the World Bank to encourage public finance transparency in Nigeria, 11 states are yet to make their finances public by publishing their annual budgets.
The assessment of the availability of public finance documents in state government domains by BudgIT, a civic organisation reveals that only 25 states’ approved budgets are available online, a few of which are summarized scanned documents.
BudgIT in a statement issued yesterday said the state governments have proved that the returns from the usual business of budget secrecy are much more fulfilling to them than the $750million incentive provided by the World Bank to encourage public finance transparency in Nigeria.
It said 11 states, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Imo, Nasarawa, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto and Zamfara) are yet to publish the details of their 2019 budget online, as of June 3, 2019, while Kwara State budget went missing on its website immediately after the recent transition.
“This contravenes the ideals of openness and transparency in the management of public resources, which is the requisite guidelines for the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, a product of mutual agreement between the financial institution and the federal government to strengthen fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability in Nigerian states as a means to turbocharge their revenue base, increase fiscal efficiency in public expenditure while reducing debt overhangs,” the statement read.
The World Bank Program-for Result which would cover the fiscal performance of states from 2018 to 2021 is a hybrid with two components of activities that support Nigerian states to achieve the key result areas of a performance-based financing component for state governments and a technical assistance (TA) component for states and selected national-level institutions, which would be implemented as an investment project financing (IPF).
The program would support the full and sustained implementation of a strategic subset of reforms from the FSP and the open government partnership (OGP) commitments that are implemented at the state-level. The PforR would over four fiscal years: 2018-2021.
The project, in which all the 36 state governments submitted written expressions of interest, commenced late 2018, after the endorsement by the National Economic Council in March.
BudgIT’s principal lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said “we must emphasise that Imo, Zamfara and Sokoto states have not published their budget documents since 2017, whereas Lagos State, which provides only a thumbnail of it, has a history of notoriously resisting attempts to uncover its financial dealings, thus embedding corruption.
“This situation notwithstanding, BudgIT will not give in on its advocacy for transparency and accountability in Nigeria. We shall look more critically at the proactiveness in the disclosure of financial information by Nigerian states as well as their compliance with the Freedom of Information Act.”
According to him, it was commendable that many other states have released full budget documents to the public. However, those documents must always be published within a reasonable timeframe in an accessible format. This is pivotal in enabling citizens to engage legislators during budget debates. States with partially detailed budget documents – in public domains – must provide details of capital projects.
MOST READ
‘Delta APC’s Problem Started With Last Congress’
Comrade Christian Chime is an All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Delta State. In this interview with INNEH BARTH,...
‘FCT Permanent Secretary Not Acting Minister ‘
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enjoined members of the public, including some media practitioners to stop ascribing the...
Edo Assembly Speaker Inaugurates 2 More Members-elect
Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, yesterday, inaugurated two members-elect, further depleting the 15-man camp reportedly loyal...
2019 Polls: Friends ‘ll Criticise, Enemies Condemn – INEC Chairman
The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu said yesterday that friends will constructively criticise the conduct of...
Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s Rift Ignites Realignment In Edo
As the build up to the Edo 2020 governorship race thickens, the cold war between Governor Obaseki and the APC...
… Appoints Nkemadu Director Public Affairs
The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Nkemadu as its new director...
A’Ibom Govt Writes UK High Commissioner, Faults Travel Alert
The Akwa Ibom State Government has reacted to the recent UK travel ban on its citizens to 21 states including...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS8 hours ago
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- LAW13 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS11 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS8 hours ago
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- FOOTBALL13 hours ago
Cameroon In Tears As England Win Overshadowed By VAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Ethiopia ‘Coup Ringleader Killed’